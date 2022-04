We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As professional shoppers, we spend a lot of time researching and testing the newest kitchen tools that will make cooking a lot easier. Some are a hit, some are a miss, and some are just too cool not to share with our readers. So, when we stumbled upon this genius oil dispenser bottle that boasts a built-in basting brush, we were completely sold. How did we live without this before? If you’re as into time-saving kitchen gadgets as we are, you’ll want to add this to your Amazon cart immediately. This all-in-one tool takes the guesswork out of dispensing olive oil so you can get dinner on the table faster (and without the mess). And at just $14, how could you resist?

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 HOURS AGO