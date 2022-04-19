ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Charge Man Following Incident Near London's Downing Street

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - British police said they had charged a 29-year-old man who was armed with a knife when he confronted two Ministry of Defence...

Reuters

Police will delay updates on Downing Street party probe

LONDON (Reuters) - Police will withhold any updates on their probe into alleged breaches of COVID-19 lockdown rules at gatherings and parties in Downing Street until after next month’s local elections, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday. Large parts of Britain are due to vote in elections for local...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Dog which attacked toddler was not a banned breed, police say

A dog which killed a 17-month-old girl in an attack was not a banned breed, police have said.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens, Merseyside, at 3.50pm on Monday.Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.LATEST | Tests have confirmed that the dog involved in the tragic death of 17-month-old Bella Rae-Birch in St Helens on Monday was an American Bully XL, a legal breed not subject to any prohibitions under...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police issue appeal over two missing girls not seen for a week

Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Crushed crewman's fatal injuries underestimated, sheriff says

Injuries suffered by a crew member who later died after being crushed on an offshore vessel were underestimated, a sheriff has said. Pjero Kurida, 29, died in hospital after being crushed while the ER Athina was off Aberdeen in 2012. Coastguards were not alerted and he was instead taken ashore...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Boy stabbed at children’s birthday party as neighbours hear ‘screaming’ after ‘row’

A teenage boy has been stabbed after a row reportedly erupted at a children’s party.Neighbours reported hearing “screaming” as dozens of people flooded the street outside a home in Sale, Greater Manchester, late on Saturday.The teenage victim was then stabbed in nearby Baguley Lane and left with a serious knife wound.Police said he remained in a stable condition in hospital and the wound was not thought to be life threatening.One witness living in Baguley Lane reported hearing a group of girls screaming, with some shouting “no, no, no”.A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called at 10.25pm on Saturday 16 April to a report of a teenage boy being stabbed on Baguley Lane, Sale.“The boy was taken to hospital with a serious wound that is not believed to be life threatening.“He remains in a stable condition as he receives treatment. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”The community is said to have been left in shock the by the incident – which happened a short distance from where 34-year-old father Mike Grimshaw was stabbed to death outside his own home in Royton Avenue in July 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police issue CCTV of suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales. The American soul star - who also played with Michael Jackson and the Average White Band - was attacked after passing a man in a 2am queue in Aberystwyth earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand Justice for Freya, A Dog Tossed From Moving Truck!

A driver in Kent, England watched as an arm extended out of the window of the flatbed truck driving in front of them at 50 mph and threw a poor dog out into the road. After sweet Freya had been callously tossed at terrifying speed from the moving truck, she ran onto a private property where she was thankfully discovered alive – but in terrible condition. She was barely moving. Aside from having just gone through the trauma of being thrown from a speeding vehicle, Freya was skin and bones and matted in her feces. It was clear she had undergone severe neglect even before she was almost killed.
