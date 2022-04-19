TX: ROAD RAGE AGAINST CYCLIST CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Related
WKRC
Deadly helicopter crash caught on camera
ROWLETT, Texas (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Texas on Friday. Terrifying video shows the aircraft spinning out of control and plummeting. You can see that the tail rotor had separated from the rest of the Robinson R-44 helicopter. Another angle shot from a...
TMZ.com
'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep
"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
Four arrested in road rage incident
NEWBERRY — Officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Main Street and Heritage Drive on Friday, March 18, 2022. According to a release by the Newberry Police Department, it was learned that an apparent road rage incident took place, resulting in an individual being physically assaulted and shots being fired into their vehicle.
BBC
Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter
A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
People
Father of 5 Dies After Being Hit by Motorcycle Outside Utah Home: 'You Were a Special Person'
A 43-year-old father died shortly after he was hit by a 19-year-old motorcyclist outside of his home in Utah this week. According to Draper Police Department officials, James Mair was hospitalized after he was struck by a motorcyclist in his neighborhood on Monday night. "It is believed that Mr. Mair...
Bride Charged As Wedding Guests Allegedly Eat Cannabis-Laced Food
Danya Glenny and her caterer, Joycelyn Bryant, have been charged with tampering, negligence and delivery of marijuana.
Narcity
A Family Of 5 Escaped Their BC Home After Wife Heard Gas 'Being Poured Through The Mail Slot'
A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack. Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire. The incident left one...
Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues
Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
NECN
Bullying Attack Caught on Camera in Fall River
Two girls were attacked as they walked out of Morton Middle School in Fall River, Massachusetts last week. Cell phone video of the incident reveals other students clearly knew it was coming, recorded the incident and could even be heard laughing. "I was very upset," said Kerren Cook, whose daughter...
Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back
Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
Somers Point pair caught on camera in arson of home
Cameras captured a Somers Point couple several times as they shopped for supplies and then set fire to a home while a family of three slept inside, according the affidavit obtained by BreakingAC. Faith Tompkins, 18, and DeShaun Howard, 21, purchased gasoline and bottles to put it in before she...
Blinded victim of alleged beating says ex's family attacked him for "turning" their son gay
Fort Lauderdale — The victim of an alleged brutal beating that left him permanently blind told deputies he was ambushed by the family of his supposed boyfriend of nine months, CBS Miami reports. He said it all happened because they believed he'd "turned" their son gay. His account of...
Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place
Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
Complex
Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say
Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
insideedition.com
Missing Indiana Child Found Alive Alongside Mother's Body Inside Vehicle
Both a woman and her child reported missing from Indiana were found in her car, but only the 5-month-old son was alive, according to local Indiana outlet WSBT. Alexis Morales and her son, Messiah, were last seen on April 12 and reported missing on April 18, according to the outlet.
Shropshire Star
Drunk crashed stolen car off bridge on to motorway and left woman trapped inside
Banned motorist Hugh Holmes, 32, tried to blame his female passenger – who is now in a wheelchair – before pleading guilty. A man who left his female passenger with horrific injuries when he crashed a stolen car off a bridge on to a busy motorway has been jailed for almost three years.
TMZ.com
500 Pounds of Weed Spill on Missouri Highway, Cops Say 'It's 4/20'
Missouri drivers are going green, and we ain't talking Teslas -- it's whole lotta ganja scattered all over an interstate, making for a very slow and chill commute ... on 4/20, no less!. Ya heard that right! State troopers found quite the scene when they responded to a 3-car crash...
Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say
NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
Texas Man Who Said Jan. 6 ‘Had to Happen’ and Was the ‘Proudest Day’ of His Life Pleads Guilty to Breaching Capitol
A Texas man who was seen wearing a shirt with the logo of a right-wing extremist group and carrying a flag inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 has struck a plea deal with prosecutors. Sean David Watson, 50, admitted that he entered the building at around 2:47 p.m., shortly after...
Weslaco residents dead after two-car crash
SEBASTIAN — State troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left two Weslaco residents dead just south of the Cameron and Willacy County lines. A preliminary investigation found a Chevrolet Spark carrying two passengers was northbound on the wrong side of the road in a no-passing zone on FM 506 when it struck a Chevrolet Camaro at about 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a spokeswoman with the Texas Department of Public Safety, stated Thursday.
