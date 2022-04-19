ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Cullman County Court Appointed Special Advocates gain new volunteers

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) gained four new volunteers this month. Kay Marshall, AJ Kinney, Phyllis Gresham and Toni Barnett were sworn in by Judge Turner on Thursday, April 14. C.A.S.A. Case Manager Candance Lingo said, ““I get several volunteers a year, but it’s not often I get to swear in four at one time.”

C.A.S.A.’s website describes the role of the advocates, saying, “Every year, more than three million children nationally are reported abused or neglected. Despite the states’ attempts to help, many of these kids become trapped in the court and welfare maze and can spend their childhood moving from one temporary shelter to another.

As a C.A.S.A. Volunteer, you speak for the best interest of a child in court. C.A.S.A. volunteers are appointed by a judge to recommend the best possible outcome for an abused or neglected child’s future. Whether this means helping to make a connection with adoptive parents or safely reuniting the child with parents or relatives, the ultimate goal of the C.A.S.A. volunteer is to help ensure that every one of these kids can live in a safe, permanent home.

You don’t have to be a lawyer or social worker to be a volunteer. We’re simply looking for people with a desire to help abused children. As a C.A.S.A. volunteer, you will receive training from professionals in the legal and welfare fields, and you’ll have the complete support of Cullman Caring for Kids to help you through each case.”

C.A.S.A. volunteers review records, research information and talk to social workers, attorneys, judges, parents, teachers, family members and, of course, the children themselves. Volunteers work on their own time, and if they are asked to do something at a specific time, they are given a couple weeks’ notice. New volunteers take part in a training class that is 3 or 4 hours a week for roughly five weeks. Anyone is accepted if they are at least 21, can pass a DHR and criminal background check and own a car.

New Executive Director of Cullman Caring for Kids and C.A.S.A. Steven Sutter, previously Assistant Director, took over for Nancy Bryant when she retired in February. He said, “I’m very excited about taking over. It’s really just changing up where I spend my time. I’m very excited about some new programs we’re going to try to get going. There’re some old programs they used to do here that Covid stopped and we’re trying to get those going.”

To pick up an application, stop into the C.A.S.A. office.

Contact The C.A.S.A. office at (256)739-1111 or via e-mail at cullmancountycasa@msn.com for more information.

The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

