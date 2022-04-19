ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Auburn football fans always do this

By Zac Blackerby
 2 days ago

Auburn fans have been focused on the backup quarterback for a long time.

Auburn football fans have had a fascination with mobile and athletic backup quarterbacks on the roster for the better part of a decade. Auburn Tiger fans have been interested in the upside that they bring to an offense after seeing what Cam Newton and Nick Marshall did to opposing defenses during their time on The Plains.

We have seen the latest version of this trend with Robby Ashford after the athletic quarterback transferred from the Oregon Ducks. Before Auburn fans ever saw him in action, they were ready to pounce on all of the potential that he brought to the offense even though what Bryan Harsin wants in a quarterback is different than the previous regime.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 as they discuss this trend with Auburn football fans and interest in the backup quarterback. They also discuss the latest news regarding Bruce Pearl and his ability to navigate the roster management side of the job with big transfers visiting Auburn.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube . It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily .

