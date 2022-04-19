ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Executive Olszewski says county lost 'few, if any' businesses during COVID-19 peak

WBAL Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore County executive told Bryan Nehman and Dan Joseph that the county lost few businesses during the pandemic. John Olszewski Jr. said...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 3

Related
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott announces program to help young, low-income parents in Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a plan Wednesday to help low-income young parents in the city. Scott joined local officials and strategic partners to announce the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund (BYFSF), the Scott administration’s Guaranteed Income pilot program. The program is set to provide 200 parents between the...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

SHA to begin resurfacing project along Route 40 in eastern Baltimore County this week

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Motorists should be aware of a resurfacing project that will soon begin in eastern Baltimore County. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a project on Wednesday, April 20, to mill and resurface asphalt pavement on westbound US 40 (Pulaski Highway) in eastern Baltimore County. Contractor crews will work between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., … Continue reading "SHA to begin resurfacing project along Route 40 in eastern Baltimore County this week" The post SHA to begin resurfacing project along Route 40 in eastern Baltimore County this week appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Consumer Protection Division announces settlement with Baltimore County car dealership over alleged hidden fees

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh this week announced that his Consumer Protection Division has entered into a settlement with Koons of Reisterstown Road, Inc., the owner of the Koons Kia dealership located in Owings Mills. The settlement addresses allegations that Koons Kia charged consumers hidden fees not included in its advertised prices, and it collected fees for shipping … Continue reading "Consumer Protection Division announces settlement with Baltimore County car dealership over alleged hidden fees" The post Consumer Protection Division announces settlement with Baltimore County car dealership over alleged hidden fees appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Business
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Baltimore County, MD
Health
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Sun’s Best Readers’ Choice: Medical Marijuana Contest 2022 — Best Dispensary is GreenLabs

Christi Kekich said her passion for medical cannabis grew after reading online that families would relocate to states where it was legalized to get their medical card. In 2018, she and Demetrios Kafouros co-founded GreenLabs in Fells Point in Southeast Baltimore. The couple are also business partners. Kekich and Kafouros serve as chief operating officer and CEO, respectively. Like any business ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Animal Services Waives Dog Adoption Fees

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Animal Services’ adoptable dog room is at capacity, so it is waiving adoption fees on all dogs. Those interested in finding a new furry friend can visit the shelter at 13800 Manor Road in Baldwin. Adoption hours are 12 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 12 to 5 p.m. on weekends. Adopters must have a photo ID, be at least 18 and pass a background check for animal-related offenses. The usual adoption fee for a dog at the shelter is $50. Included in the adoption is spaying or neutering, the first series of vaccinations, an animal license and a microchip with lifetime registry. View dogs up for adoption at the shelter’s website.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Wes Moore wasn’t born in Baltimore, but he’s long embraced it. We wish more political candidates would. | COMMENTARY

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore has not always been as “clear and transparent” about his childhood ties to Baltimore City, as he says. Through the years, he’s allowed others (including The Sun and media giant Oprah Winfrey) to misrepresent him as a Baltimore native without correcting the record. And he’s used misleading terms like “coming home to Baltimore” when writing for this ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Journal

Feds greenlight Maryland’s choice for route of third Bay Bridge

The Federal Highway Administration has given preliminary approval to Maryland’s plans build to a new Chesapeake Bay bridge near the existing two spans that cross between Annapolis and Kent Island. The agency’s “record of decision” sides with the Maryland Transportation Authority preference for the crossing’s location. Before settling on...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Commissioner Supports Hiring Investigation After Person Of Interest In Murder Briefly Takes Top Financial Job

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told WJZ he welcomes a thorough review of hiring practices following a faulty background check that led to a man with prior gun charges, who was also a person of interest in a homicide, being hired for a top financial job in the department. The mayor has already ordered a thorough investigation into how this employee slipped through the cracks. Thursday, the commissioner provided few new details but said he is determined to get to the bottom of what has become an embarrassing scandal. “What I don’t want to do is compromise any investigations,...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy