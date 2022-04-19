Baltimore County Executive Olszewski says county lost 'few, if any' businesses during COVID-19 peak

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Animal Services’ adoptable dog room is at capacity, so it is waiving adoption fees on all dogs. Those interested in finding a new furry friend can visit the shelter at 13800 Manor Road in Baldwin. Adoption hours are 12 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 12 to 5 p.m. on weekends. Adopters must have a photo ID, be at least 18 and pass a background check for animal-related offenses. The usual adoption fee for a dog at the shelter is $50. Included in the adoption is spaying or neutering, the first series of vaccinations, an animal license and a microchip with lifetime registry. View dogs up for adoption at the shelter’s website.

