Cullman County, AL

Friends of the Library to host Author’s Night on April 21

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County are hosting an Author’s Night on April 21 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Traditions Bank Processing Building at 107 3 rd Ave NW. 15 different local authors will have tables with books for sale or pre-order for some books. Some authors will be reading or discussing their books to guests at their table.

President of the Friends Tanya Allcorn wanted the group to host the event for the library and give readers an opportunity to meet authors living in Alabama and learn more about their work.

“This event will be a family friendly event, and we encourage our community to come and support our local authors and the incredible work they put into their writing,” said Allcorn.

The authors attending are:

  • Tina and Jim Braziel
  • Caris Snider
  • Luke Whaley
  • Kathryn Lang
  • Julian Campbell
  • Steve Dorning
  • Billy Coleman
  • June Foster
  • Julie Wilhite
  • Ryan Fortenberry
  • Savannah Smith
  • Darrell Brock
  • Judy Bates
  • Elena Caudle

Allcorn’s children Anna Kate and John Luke Allcorn have written books for Alabama Public Television’s Young Writers Contest and have won a place in their grade division each year from kindergarten through 3rd grade. She says, “My son just placed 2nd in the 2nd Grade division for the Young Writers Contest with APT and I will have copies of their books at their own Authors Table for them to greet guests.”

The Friends of the Library have introduced some of the authors that will be joining them on April 21.

Julian Campbell is 102 years old. He has served in multiple wars and has written three books about being a pilot. “He’s a fascinating man and I encourage others to come meet him,” said Allcorn.

Judy Woodward Bates, a.k.a. The Bargainomics Lady, is an Alabama native, writer, speaker and TV personality. Judy spent 16 years on WBRC Fox 6 TV doing segments on the morning show, Good Day Alabama and on the News at Noon. She is the author of six books, and she also reviews books for Publishers Weekly and creates crossword puzzles. Judy will be promoting three of her books:

“A Bargain to Die For” – A cozy Alabama mystery written by and featuring the Bargainomics Lady and her sidekick cousin Millie.

“A Boatload of Trouble” – My 2nd cozy Alabama mystery featuring the adventures of the Bargainomics Lady and her sidekick cousin Millie in a Smith Lake mystery.

“The Book of Revelation Unlocked” – A simple explanation of the Bible’s final message, broken down into glimpses that can be read as a daily study or straight through.

Author Savannah Leigh Smith published a 60-day devotional book called “Limitless” in 2016. She says, “In this book, I talk about real world struggles and how God’s Word comforted me in the midst of those trials and temptations. For the past five years, I have been collecting testimonies to put into my next book called “For the One.” “For the One” is completed and will be available for others to purchase in the next few months. My desire for this book is to let others know that no matter what their story may be, they are not alone.”

“How Not To Dad” is a tongue in cheek memoir about the joys and struggles of parenthood, written by Luke Whaley, a father of two young kids. Told in a series of irreverent, self-incriminating anecdotes that are occasionally heartfelt, often awkward and usually hilarious, How Not To Dad concentrates on the pitfalls, missteps and bad judgment calls made when raising small children.

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

