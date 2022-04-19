2022 Strawberry Festival Pageant to be held on April 23

CULLMAN, Ala – The Strawberry Festival Pageant will be held on April 23 at Desperation Church’s Cullman Campus located at 510 5 th St SW. This year’s pageant will have over 100 contestants, from babies to high school seniors. The pageant has made a return in recent years says Marketing and PR Director Leah Waldrop. “In its earlier years, the Strawberry Queen and Princesses were mainstays for the festival and we have brought the event back to the festival in recent years as a more modern beauty pageant. The pageant also gives young girls and ladies another way to be involved in our annual Strawberry Festival.“

The pageant has been on the same day as the festival in other years, but this year, it will be two weeks leading up to the Strawberry Festival. The 2022 Strawberry Queen will be at the Strawberry Festival as a hostess to provide photo opportunities and to help kick off a few of the events on festival day.

The 2021 Strawberry Queen Alyssa Swafford will be at the pageant to crown this year’s winner.

The pageant for 0 Months-Kindergarten will begin at 10:00 a.m., with contestant check-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. For contestants grades 1-12, start time is 2:00 p.m. with check-in from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Doors to the auditorium will open one hour before the pageant begins.

The age groups will participate in the following divisions: Infant Shortcake (0-11 Months), Baby Shortcake (12-23 Months), Toddler Shortcake (2-3 Years), Tiny Miss Shortcake (4 Years-Kindergarten), Little Miss Shortcake (1st-2nd Grade), Young Miss Shortcake (3rd-4th Grade), The Miss Pre-Teen (5th-6th Grade), Miss Junior Strawberry (7th-9th Grade) and Miss Strawberry Queen (10-12th Grade).

A queen and two alternates will be awarded in each age division. Queens will receive a crown and embroidered sash. Alternates will receive a medallion and a crown. All contestants receive a crown/tiara. A Photogenic, Prettiest Eyes, Prettiest Hair, Prettiest Smile and Prettiest Dress award will be given in each age division.

The Strawberry Festival Queen has the opportunity to be a part of community events throughout the year including the 2022 Strawberry Festival.

The community is invited to cheer on the 2022 Strawberry Festival Pageant contestants on Saturday, April 23 at Desperation Church’s Cullman Campus. Entry to attend the pageant is $7 and children 6 and under are free.

Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.