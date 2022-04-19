Pogacar continues Classics push at Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège

The Giro d'Italia is widely considered the most beautiful of the three major Grand Tours owing to the romanticism surrounding the coveted maglia rosa and the stunning backdrops that underscore the gruelling three-week spectacle. Scheduled to take place between the 6-29 May, the 2022 edition marks the 105th running of the race and GCN+ is televising all 20 stages live and uninterrupted. Yep, you heard that right - no adverts here. The 2022 Giro d'Italia charts an incredible route and, with two individual time trials, seven flat, six mountain, and six hilly stages, it represents one of the most eagerly anticipated, not to mention unpredictable editions in recent years. It's one not to miss and GCN+ is broadcasting every kilometre, live.

CYCLING ・ 20 HOURS AGO