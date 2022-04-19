ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Bunny brings smiles to all ages

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seniors at the Aging Up Community Center and Clinton...

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Fun Earth Day Craft Projects to Get Kids Good & Dirty

Earth Day is coming up (April 22), and with it, fun opportunities to teach children about our planet and how they can protect it for generations to come. Since kids learn best by playing and getting their hands dirty, they’ll flip for these hands-on Earth Day crafting activities — and they’ll have so much fun coloring, cutting, baking, planting and creating that they won’t even realize they’re learning.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
County
Clinton County, OH
Clinton County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Society
Clinton County, OH
Society
cancerhealth.com

It Was All Smiles Yesterday

It was all smiles yesterday when Genevieve and I met with my oncologist before my infusion today. First was my own report to the doc: I feel better, I’m breathing easier, I’m coughing less, and when we drain my chest tubes, it’s obvious I have far less fluid in my lungs.. I reduced my pain meds by 75% in the last three weeks, and I am not having daytime pain. For the past four nights I have finally been able to sleep in bed, rather than mixing it up between my recliner and our sofa. It’s almost incomprehensible that two months ago I was on oxygen, and needing a wheelchair to get around the hospital. I’m so grateful to be where I am now.
HEALTH
Eagle 106.3

Making Cascarones is a Family Fun-Filled Easter Celebration

What are your plans for Easter this weekend? Go to church, spend time with the family, do and Easter Egg Hunt. How about making some Cascarones?. Cascarones are confetti-filled Easter eggs that are fun to make so while you're dying some eggs this weekend make a few Cascarones to put in the Easter basket. With Disney movies such as "Coco" and "Encanto" the Hispanic culture has really been brought to life. I first got introduced to Cascarones when I was kid, my cousins would crack one of the colorful confetti-filled eggs over my head. That's all it took for me to want to learn how to make one so I could get them back.
CELEBRATIONS
Tracey Folly

My grandmother's needle and thread obsession ruined my mother's Easter Sunday as a child

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a child, my grandmother was a fanatic about reinforcing the seams and buttons on her children's brand new clothes. One Easter, her fanaticism cost my mother the opportunity to wear her pretty new Easter outfit on Easter Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Start Program
thespruce.com

25 Greenhouse Ideas for Gardening and More

Greenhouses are multi-functional structures: for growing, storing, working, planning, creating and even socializing. Depending on how much space you have, your greenhouse could serve multiple purposes. Some greenhouse features require certain conditions, such as adequate light, ventilation, sturdy structures, a heating element, etc. Some activities are messier than others (for...
GARDENING
Sandusky Register

The basics of container gardening

Gardening is a rewarding hobby that has been linked to health benefits like reduced stress and improved mental well-being. Gardening also can lead to an inviting home landscape full of attractive blooms and/or delicious foods. Backyard gardens have long been planted after clearing a plot of land, tilling and amending...
GARDENING
Wondermom

Spring Crossword Puzzle for Kids

This printable Spring Crossword Puzzle for Kids is a great activity for kids that focuses on spring-related words. Whether you are working on this at home or school, kids will enjoy it. TEACHING KIDS ABOUT SPRING. If you are doing lessons about spring time this Spring Crossword Puzzle for kids...
KIDS
WLWT 5

Helicopter drops 200,000 eggs for Seven Hills Church Easter service

FLORENCE, Ky. — The spirit of the Easter season took flight over Florence. Loaded up in a helicopter, the Easter Bunny hovered to share his precious bounty with children of all ages. Felicia Hubbard raced the turf of the Florence Yall's baseball stadium with her daughters Felicity and Finley...
FLORENCE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
News On 6

Earth Day Flower Bombs

We are in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen learning how to make an Earth Day-themed craft. Our crafty mom, Courtnay Grider is here to show us how to make Earth Day Flower Bombs. Supply List:. · 3-4 Packages of Flower Seeds. · 3 sheets of construction paper – blue,...
GARDENING
Bangor Daily News

Skip the wooden raised bed garden and try one of these alternatives

This story was originally published in April 2021. With lumber prices through the roof, building a raised garden bed is a pricey possibility for this summer. But you don’t need fresh lumber to create a good, useful garden space. Here are some alternatives to wooden raised bed gardens, perfect...
GARDENING
WLWT 5

Spring gardens: when and what to plant

SILVERTON, Ohio — You might be inspired to plant your gardens after the arrival of warmer air. But should you put those plants in the ground with the threat of lingering cold and frost?. We took a trip to Benken Florist Home and Garden Center. The good news is...
SILVERTON, OH
WVNews

Carrots, eggs and coffee beans

An old story about dealing with adversity surfaced recently, and I share it here with you. A young woman went to her mother, complaining that life was difficult and that she didn’t know how to deal with it. She was tired of struggling and wanted to give up. Her mother took her to the kitchen, where she filled three pots with water. In the first, she placed carrots; in the second, she placed eggs; and in the last, she put ground coffee beans. Turning on the burners beneath each pot, the mother allowed the water to boil.
RECIPES
Point Pleasant Register

Benefit planned for New Haven woman

BEND AREA — A Benefit Birthday Bash will be held Saturday in Mason for a New Haven woman who was paralyzed in an accident on Oct. 1, 2021. The event will benefit Lauren MacKenzie “Kenzie” Gabritsch, 27, and will be held at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park, located at 100 Front Street.
NEW HAVEN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy