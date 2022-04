"Elden Ring" is jam-packed with tough bosses, though some are more challenging than others. It's common in Soulsborne games for the most difficult fights to be optional. That way, players who want to seek out the most devastating encounters can do so, while those who simply want to beat the game don't have to rip their hair out when they come up against these nearly insurmountable foes. Malenia is one such enemy. The Goddess of the Scarlet Rot is considered one of the most difficult bosses and many a tarnished hero has found themselves staring at a "You're Dead" screen just seconds into an encounter with her.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO