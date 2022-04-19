ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

SilverStones name Parkin its featured artist

The latest featured artist from the Sundial Community Center’s SilverStones Club is Donald Parkin.

Parkin has been a Sun City resident for 22 years and for 20 of those years he’s been a member of SilverStones. He enjoys a variety of crafts in the club, lapidary, silversmithing, lost wax/metal casting and chaining. Outside the club he enjoys metal detecting, which he says provides him with lots of items to use as a basis for a jewelry creation.

Taking classes at the club has helped Parkin develop his skills over the years and he specifically mentioned classes taught by Fred Wenker, Stan Malan and Jerry Blankestyn as being most helpful. When asked about the types of creations he most enjoys making he answered, “earrings, bracelets, necklaces, Kokopelli sculptures and bud vases.” Parkin explained that his favorite creation was a bud vase made from silverware because the lady that ordered it asked for six of them, which she gave away as bridesmaid gifts.

Parkin cites his artistic background for providing inspiration and motivation for his creations and he says that his favorite step in the process of his craft is “finding suitable silverware.” He enjoys that he feels busy when engaged in a project and once it’s completed he states that he is “tired, and relieved that it turned out nice.” Parkin particularly enjoys it when asked to make more of one of his creations for someone to give to their friends.

SilverStones is open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. January through May. Starting in June, the club closes early at noon.

Membership in the SilverStones club costs $15 a year. If needed, lockers are available for $3 each and the club provides members with the opportunity to take classes for as little as $10 to $50, plus any cost of materials at club cost. Tools and equipment are provided by the club.

Call 317-508-5959.

