ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jets hosting former Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander for free agent visit

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBo7M_0fDVLjwQ00

Well this is interesting: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the New York Jets are hosting former New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander on a free agent visit Tuesday. Alexander, 27, has played really well for New Orleans after the team acquired him in a midseason trade with the San Francisco 49ers back in 2020. He’s been an ideal compliment to Demario Davis as an athletic playmaker who can make plays in coverage.

And that 49ers connection helps explain the sudden interest from New York. Alexander played for Jets head coach Robert Saleh in San Francisco when Saleh was defensive coordinator, so they’ve got a shared history and an easy fit for him in the Jets defense.

There are some Jets players who can attest to the impact Alexander brings, too — his former Saints teammates Sheldon Rankins and Justin Hardee Sr. are both signed with New York for the upcoming season. So it’s looking like a friendly situation for him between the coaching staff and the team that would be around him.

It didn’t take long for Alexander to achieve fan-favorite status in New Orleans, so there’s a big push from fans to re-sign him, but he’s still available this late in the offseason for a reason. Part of that could be his injury history; Alexander has played 12, 12, 8, and 6 games in each of the last four seasons. His contract parameters may also have been too big for the Saints to agree to right away, so this is an opportunity for him to test the market and see what’s out there. If the Jets aren’t willing to pay Alexander what he’s worth, maybe he returns to New Orleans.

But if Alexander is signed away the Saints could recoup a 2023 compensatory draft pick — but not for him. If Alexander leaves on a deal averaging more than $2.5 million before the NFL cutoff date (May 2), he would balance out the Saints’ signing of Andy Dalton, which wiped out a projected third-round comp pick they would have received after letting Terron Armstead leave for the Miami Dolphins.

That’s a small consolation, and the Saints may look to get another linebacker to back up Pete Werner in the starting lineup (unless Zack Baun is finally ready), but the second-year pro played well as a rookie and appears ready to get full-time snaps next to Davis. As we can see, it’s an interesting situation, and there are a lot of possibilities that branch off depending on how it turns out. Stay tuned for movement.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
State
New York State
City
New Orleans, LA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
California Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Fires Back At Adam Schefter: Fans React

Deebo Samuel went after ESPN’s Adam Schefter in his recent Instagram story. On Thursday, Schefter added new context to Samuels’ reported trade request. The longtime NFL insider reported the San Francisco 49ers star wants out of the Bay Area to return closer to home in South Carolina. “I...
NFL
The Spun

New York Jets Reportedly Sign Veteran Free Agent

The New York Jets are bolstering their defensive secondary. On Thursday, the AFC East franchise signed a veteran free-agent safety. The Jets have reportedly signed veteran safety/linebacker hybrid Marcell Harris, reuniting him with head coach Robert Saleh. Harris is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers. He spent four years...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cleveland Browns sign former Georgia WR

On Thursday, the NFL’s Cleveland Browns announced the signing of former Georgia receiver Javon Wims. Wims spent three seasons with the Chicago Bears, who drafted the Jacksonville, Fla., native in the seventh-round of the 2018 draft. Wims played in 33 games for the Bears (seven starts) and caught 28...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Deebo Samuel is looking for a new home

This NFL off-season has been filled with tremendous drama at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, was reunited with his college quarterback in Las Vegas after a trade to the Raiders. There is growing speculation about A.J. Brown’s status with the Tennessee Titans, Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, Allen Robinson signed with the Los Angeles Rams, Christian Kirk signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the list goes on.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Dolphins#The Jets#American Football#Espn
Pro Football Rumors

Jets to sign former 49ers S Marcell Harris

The Jets are adding another contributor to their safety corps and another defensive back familiar with Robert Saleh’s system. Former 49ers safety Marcell Harris is joining the Jets, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets. Harris visited the Jets on Thursday. He will follow D.J. Reed as ex-49ers DBs to join...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Roger McCreary might be the best 'pure fit' for the Buffalo Bills

The ideal landing spot for Auburn’s Roger McCreary has been one that seems to change from week to week. One week away from the NFL draft and I think most believe he is slated as a round two guy, some view him as the No. 5 cornerback of the class, and some a bit lower. Regardless of where he is slotted in terms of positional rankings, one team is getting a really good player. The knock will be his arm length, which will eliminate him from several teams due to their thresholds.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Jets re-sign veteran DE Vinny Curry

Despite Vinny Curry suffering a late-summer health issue that prevented him from playing for the Jets last season, the parties are reuniting. The Jets re-signed the veteran defensive end Wednesday, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus. The former Eagles and Buccaneers defender dealt with a number of complications...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy