ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

SNAP bill that would block broad work requirement waivers headed to Tennessee governor

By Jon Styf
starvedrock.media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) — A bill that would block broad waivers to a work requirement for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is headed to Tennessee Gov. Bill...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Governor#House
FloridaDaily

Florida Joins Alabama, Georgia AGs in Suing Biden Administration for Not Enforcing Immigration Law

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced this week she is bringing a multi-state action against President Joe Biden for failing to enforce federal immigration law. The attorneys general of Alabama and Georgia joined Moody in a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief, arguing that the president is failing to perform the duties required by Congress by continuing to operate under unlawful immigration enforcement priorities. Under these priorities, the Biden administration is refusing to detain and deport criminals in the country illegally—directly contrary to federal law, the attorneys general insisted.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
UPI News

South Carolina Supreme Court halts firing squad execution

April 20 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a temporary stay for what was planned to be its first execution in more than a decade. Richard Moore, 57, was scheduled to be executed April 29 for the 1999 murder of convenience store clerk James Mahoney during a robbery. He chose to die by firing squad instead of the electric chair, his only two options.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy