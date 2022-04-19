JCMC travel nurse case: Expert says drug violations in health care often stay hidden from potential employers

A hospital has admitted clinical negligence over maternity care failings that led to the potentially avoidable death of a 10-day-old baby, The Independent has learned.Kingsley Olasupo and his twin sister Princess were born on 8 April 2019 at Royal Bolton Hospital. Kingsley died 10 days later following a catalogue of mistakes, which included failing to screen him for sepsis. Following an investigation into his care, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust (BFT) admitted that Kingsley’s death could have been avoided if staff had administered antibiotics for an infection earlier, according to documents seen by The Independent.Kingsley’s family said they had been “torn...
