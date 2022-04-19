ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

JCMC travel nurse case: Expert says drug violations in health care often stay hidden from potential employers

By WJHL
healthleadersmedia.com
 3 days ago

Despite a warrant and a grand jury presentment against her five months ago, a travel nurse fired by Ballad Health last July for stealing narcotics intended...

www.healthleadersmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Health
State
West Virginia State
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Johnson City, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Grand Jury#Jcmc#Ballad Health
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
Newswatch 16

Helping travelers with hidden disabilities

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Eve Hennigan works at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. She and her son Tommy love to travel across the country. But as the mom of a son with autism, traveling is not always easy. "Being non-verbal, he has anxieties. Sometimes when we travel, he just needs...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Health Services
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Expert with UVA Health discusses COVID-19 case count

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctor Costi Sifri is the University of Virginia Medical Center’s epidemiologist. “In the United States, we’re seeing an increased amount of BA2, the sort of sister variant of the omicron strain,” Dr. Sifri said Thursday, March 24. Sifri says the latest COVID-19 variant,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
MedicalXpress

Health experts support end to masks, tests for air travel

U.S. airline companies want an end to mask and COVID testing rules for air travel—and many top infectious disease and public health experts agree with them. The chief executives of the country's largest airlines asked President Joe Biden in a letter this week to let federal mask mandates at airports and on planes lapse next month, along with COVID-19 testing requirements for international travelers.
TRAVEL
cbs19news

UVA Health nurses traveled to the Wildlife Center of Virginia

WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- University of Virginia Health System nurses traveled to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro to see the animals that helped them destress while serving on the frontlines of the pandemic. At the Wildlife Center of Virginia, there are a live feed of the animals....
WAYNESBORO, VA
UPI News

Guns surpass crashes as leading cause of death among U.S. children

Guns have surpassed road crashes as the leading cause of death among U.S. children and teens. Gun-related deaths rose 29% among 1- to 19-year-olds from 2019 to 2020, according to a new University of Michigan study. In all, there were more than 4,300 gun-related deaths -- including suicides, homicides and accidents -- in that age group in 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hospital admits negligence over failings that led to baby’s sepsis death

A hospital has admitted clinical negligence over maternity care failings that led to the potentially avoidable death of a 10-day-old baby, The Independent has learned.Kingsley Olasupo and his twin sister Princess were born on 8 April 2019 at Royal Bolton Hospital. Kingsley died 10 days later following a catalogue of mistakes, which included failing to screen him for sepsis. Following an investigation into his care, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust (BFT) admitted that Kingsley’s death could have been avoided if staff had administered antibiotics for an infection earlier, according to documents seen by The Independent.Kingsley’s family said they had been “torn...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy