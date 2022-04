As the college football offseason inches toward summer, preseason rankings have started. ESPN updated its Way-Too-Early Top 25 on Thursday. The update from ESPN’s Mark Schlabach wasn’t too kind to the Big Ten. Ohio State remains No. 2 and Michigan State moved up from No. 10 to No. 8. Michigan, though, dropped from No. 5 to No. 9. Iowa plummeted from No. 15 to No. 25. Wisconsin was one of 2 teams to completely drop out of the Top 25.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO