ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

HB on the Scene: Q+A with Amy Hulbert

By Hotel Business
hotelbusiness.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Gregg Wallis NEW YORK—At its 14th Annual Leisure Travel Summit here, Best Western brought together...

hotelbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Sees New York Subway Shooting as Opportunity to Whine About Financial Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Sixteen people were injured, 10 from gunshot wounds, last Tuesday morning after a man named Frank James allegedly opened fire in the New York City subway. The news of the attack and images of its bloody aftermath horrified New Yorkers. Donald Trump, no longer a New Yorker, took it as an opportunity to attack New York Attorney General Letitia James for investigating the Trump Organization’s financial practices. “With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Watch Anthony Anderson hitchhike home in New York City

Actor Anthony Anderson recently moved to New York to film “Law & Order,” and a few strangers helped welcome him to the neighborhood by providing a ride home from a big shopping trip. Watch the funny clip Anderson shared of him hitchhiking with the group.March 24, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lawrence Spotted Out on Hike with Her Newborn and Husband

Jennifer Lawrence is introducing her newborn to the great outdoors. On Tuesday, the Hunger Games actress was spotted enjoying a sunny hike in Los Angeles with her baby, husband Cooke Maroney, and his parents, Suzi Fredericks and James Maroney. This marks the first time she has been pictured with her child, who was born in February.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Black Enterprise

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says City Government Will Not Work With Wells Fargo Over ‘Persisting Track Record of Discrimination’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city government would not open any new accounts with Wells Fargo Bank over its discriminatory lending practices and numerous racial discrimination lawsuits. Wells Fargo has faced racial discrimination lawsuits from employees and customers, including Black and Hispanic homeowners. Additionally, a Bloomberg News...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriott International#Hotels#Tribeca#Hb#Hotel Business Industry
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
mansionglobal.com

200-Year-Old Manhattan Townhouse Hits the Market for $7.5 Million

A 19th-century Manhattan townhouse hit the market Tuesday for $7.5 million—the first time it’s been up for sale since the 1990s. A 19th-century Manhattan townhouse hit the market Tuesday for $7.5 million—the first time it’s been up for sale since the 1990s. Located on Grove Street...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
mansionglobal.com

Bernie Madoff’s Former Montauk Beach House Re-Lists for $22.5 Million

The Hamptons getaway that once belonged to disgraced financier Bernie Madoff came back on the market last Friday asking $22.5 million. On New York’s Long Island, the Hamptons getaway that once belonged to disgraced financier Bernie Madoff came back on the market last Friday asking $22.5 million. The three-bedroom,...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Voice

Video Captures Bill O'Reilly Threatening Worker At JFK Airport

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly is going viral for the wrong reasons after being caught on video berating and belittling an employee at JFK Airport.A video surfaced of the 72-year-old right-wing talking head on social media after he was involved in a heated exchange with an airline employee, du…
TWITTER
KHON2

An intimate evening with Amy Hanaiali’i

Say Goodbye: These Chains Are Closing the Most Stores in 2022. California: Say Bye to Your Car Insurance if You Live in These Zip Codes. States Where Americans Can't Stand to Live Anymore (Guess Which State is No.1) Up to $900 "Grocery Benefit" Everyone on Medicare Can Apply For. California:...
CARS
News 12

Guide: Mini-golf courses in New York City

Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Or maybe you just want to practice your putting! Either way, here is a guide of some mini-golf courses around New York City. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many mini-golf courses may have restrictions and rules, and may be temporarily closed. Please call the facility before visiting for the most updated information.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

NYC Landlord Accuses Celebrity Chef Madison Cowan of Not Paying Rent in 28 Months

Celebrity chef Madison Cowan’s landlord claims he owes $73,700 in back rent. The New York Post reports building owner Gus Sheha says the British-born cook, who starred on the Food Network’s Chopped and Iron Chef series before serving as a culinary council member for Food Bank For New York City, hasn’t paid rent on his one-bedroom Boerum Hill apartment for the past 28 months. Cowan’s monthly rent ranged from $2,700 to $2,750 over his two-year lease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy