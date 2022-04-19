ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Where Is Sherman? Major Taylor Exhibit

Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS– His speed and agility overcame barriers on and off...

fox59.com

Fox 59

Where is Sherman? From Wags to Fishes

Shot fired inside Beech Grove Walmart during fight. Kan-Kan cinema raises money for Ukraine with documentary …. Bloomington man accused of violently beating his …. IHSAA Commissioner supports veto of transgender athlete …. Indiana lawmaker to reintroduce cybersecurity bill …. Colts Blue Zone Podcast: Matt Ryan trade, free agency.
MODERNA
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Indy CD & Vinyl

BROAD RIPPLE– Even in the digital and streaming age, sales of vinyl records and LP’s are soaring. Sherman is in Broad Ripple with a milestone celebration for an old school record shop happening this weekend!
MUSIC
Fox 59

Alpaca Adventure at Chris Center

Chris Center in Hamilton County uses animals and nature to make a positive difference in young lives.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FanBuzz

A.J. Allmendinger Met His Wife Tara at the Indianapolis 500

It’s always interesting to learn more about NASCAR drivers’ better halves, and A.J. Allmendinger‘s wife Tara Meador is one of those racing wives who definitely deserves some recognition. Tara is A.J.’s second wife, and apart from juggling her architectural design and beauty pageant careers, she’s also constantly...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
CHICAGO, IL
Speedway Digest

CRA Returns to the Famous High Banks of Salem Speedway in This Weekends Midwest 250

Champion Racing Association Powered by JEGS will head to the famous High Banks of Salem Speedway Fueled by the Hoosier Lottery, located in Salem, Indiana, this coming weekend for the Lucas Oil Midwest 250. The event at one of the iconic short tracks in the county is being promoted by Track Enterprises. The Midwest 250 will feature the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS Super Late Models, the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance Pro Late Models and the Salem Speedway Lucas Oil Great American Stocks.
SALEM, IN
Fox 59

Decorating on a budget with Ashley Stylz

Ashley Stylz gives some tips on how to affordably update your home for spring.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Major Taylor
Fox 59

Fans return to IMS as drivers check out track during open test

Lawn chairs, blankets and coolers crowded the mounds along turn 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Wednesday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Westminster’s 7th Annual Food Fight this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Westminster Neighborhood Services is hosting their annual food fight fundraiser this Friday night!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Big Weekend for IU Softball

A busy weekend for Bloomington! It’s little 500 weekend, there’s a track meet, a baseball game and a softball game.. all happening on one college campus Saturday. Softball star Grayson Radcliffe speaks about her experience on the team and how the team’s Lil Sis Program is impacting them and their community.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue gears up for the Purdue Grand Prix 2022

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Final preparations are underway for one of Purdue's biggest campus traditions. The Purdue Grand Prix Foundation is set to host its annual go-cart race this Saturday. The event will comprise of multiple races, scholarships will be given out to students, and even a queen will be crowned.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Sports
racer.com

Ferrucci getting in the groove early with DRR

New team. New car. New teammate. New race engineer. The laundry list of new items to process for Santino Ferrucci at Dreyer & Reinbold Racing was quite long at the start of the two-day Indy Open Test, and by its end, the month of May operation made its presence felt at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

