Alvin Community College’s fitness center, 3110 Mustang Road, Bldg. F, Alvin, reopened in February after shutting down in 2020 to undergo renovations. The facility’s new upgrades include a new ventilation system, expanded bathrooms and improved lighting. According to a news release, all of the facility’s amenities are open except for the tennis courts. The ACC Fitness Center is open to all students, and memberships are available for the public.

ALVIN, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO