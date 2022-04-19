ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Synergistic efficacy of colistin and silver nanoparticles impregnated human amniotic membrane in a burn wound infected rat model

By Nadia Wali
Cover picture for the articleAntimicrobials used to treat burn wound infections have become multidrug-resistant, thus delaying wound healing. When combined with silver nanoparticles, antibiotics create a multifaceted antibacterial mechanism of action to which bacteria are incapable of developing resistance. Similarly, the amniotic membrane has been found to lower the bacterial number. The purpose of the...

The Independent

Scientists discover new type of cell hidden in human lungs that may lead to novel treatments

Scientists have discovered a new type of cell hidden within human lungs which they say may play a key role in some respiratory diseases.The study, published last week in the journal Nature, assessed human lung tissue samples and identified new cells called respiratory airway secretory cells (RASCs). Researchers, including those from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in the US, say these cells line tiny airway branches, deep in the lungs, near the alveoli air sacs where oxygen is exchanged for carbon dioxide. RASCs, according to the study, have stem-cell-like properties that enable them to regenerate other cells that...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AOL Corp

Puzzling outbreak of liver disease in kids spreads to U.S.

LONDON (AP) — Health officials say they have detected more cases of a mysterious liver disease in children that was first identified in Britain, with new infections spreading to Europe and the U.S. Last week, British officials reported 74 cases of hepatitis, or liver inflammation, found in children since...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Failing to palpate femoral pulses in adult hypertensive patients may lead to diagnostic wandering and major cerebrovascular events in cases of undetected aortic coarctation

In developed countries, aortic coarctation (AC) is generally diagnosed by fetal echocardiography during the third trimester of pregnancy, or during the neonatal period based on the absence of femoral pulses or the presence of a left supraclavicular systolic murmur. However, AC may be diagnosed late, such as in adult migrants arriving from developing countries without documented medical history although they may require healthcare support during their stay. We report three cases of the incidental diagnosis of thoracic aortic malformations in adults (27, 38 and 43 years) referred for the management of uncontrolled high blood pressure, with major cerebrovascular events for the two oldest. Doppler ultrasound imaging indicated for suspected renal artery stenosis and atheroma lesions revealed abnormal lower-body and normal upper-body arterial blood flow velocity waveforms constitutive of a pathognomonic hemodynamic pattern of AC, a diagnostic which was in all three cases confirmed by multidetector computed tomography-angiography. None of these patients had undergone complete cardiovascular examination, particularly with effective peripheral pulse palpation, during the period preceding the occurrence of major cardiovascular events or at any other time after birth. Our observation suggests that a simple medical examination could have prevented diagnostic wandering and, possibly, the occurrence of severe cerebrovascular complications in two of these three patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Spike in child hepatitis cases linked to common virus

Health officials are now investigating 108 cases of sudden-onset hepatitis - or liver inflammation - in children in the UK since the start of this year. They say it is increasingly likely a virus which causes flu symptoms, known as adenovirus, could be the cause. Officials are examining 79 confirmed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Special Report: Sanctioned weapons mogul who supplied Russia’s troops has ties to Philip Morris

April 21 (Reuters) - A longtime Russian business associate of American tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc - a billionaire whose holdings have included a major stake in a weapons plant supplying Russia’s military - has been sanctioned in Europe for aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a Reuters review of business registries and sanctions lists.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Pharmacological perturbation of CXCL1 signaling alleviates neuropathogenesis in a model of HEVA71 infection

In this article the affiliation 'Infectious Disease Translational Research Programme, National University of Singapore, 117597, Singapore' for Justin Jang Hann Chu was missing. The original article has been corrected. Department of Physiology, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore. Saravanan Gunaseelan,Â Mohammed Zacky Ariffin,Â Sanjay...
SCIENCE
BBC

One in four Covid patients in ICU because of virus

Only a quarter of Covid patients in Scotland's intensive care wards were there because of the virus, a study has found. The Public Health Scotland report said that for the majority of patients with Covid in ICU, a positive test was "coincidental" to their admission. This may have been because...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Rotating between ponatinib and imatinib temporarily increases the efficacy of imatinib as shown in a chronic myeloid leukaemia model

Targeted therapies for chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) are effective, but rarely curative. Patients typically require treatment indefinitely, which gives ample time for drug resistance to evolve. Drug resistance issues are one of the main causes of death owing to CML, thus any means of preventing resistance are of importance. Drug rotations, wherein treatment is switched periodically between different drugs are one such option, and have been theorized to delay the onset of resistance. In vitro testing of drug rotation therapy is a first step towards applying it in animal or human trials. We developed a method for testing drug rotation protocols in CML cell lines based around culturing cells with a moderate amount of inhibitors interspersed with washing procedures and drug swaps. Drug rotations of imatinib and ponatinib were evaluated in a CML specific cell line, KCL-22. The growth of KCL-22 cells was initially reduced by a drug rotation, but the cells eventually adapted to the protocol. Our results show that ponatinib in a drug rotation temporarily sensitizes the cells to imatinib, but the effect is short-lived and is eventually lost after a few treatment cycles. Possible explanations for this observation are discussed.
CANCER
Nature.com

Proton pump inhibitors affect capecitabine efficacy in patients with stage II"“III colorectal cancer: a multicenter retrospective study

The association between capecitabine efficacy and proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) is controversial. Here, we determined whether co-administration of PPIs affects the real-world effectiveness of capecitabine. This retrospective observational study included consecutive patients with stage II"“III colorectal cancer (CRC) who received adjuvant capecitabine monotherapy or CapeOX (capecitabine and oxaliplatin) between January 2009 and December 2014 at nine participating institutions. The primary endpoint was the difference in relapse-free survival (RFS) between patients who received PPIs and those who did not and was estimated using the Kaplan"“Meier method. Overall survival (OS) was the secondary endpoint. Multivariable analysis of RFS and OS was performed using a Cox proportional hazards model, propensity score adjustment, and inverse probability of treatment weighting (IPTW) analyses. Data from 606 patients were evaluated, 54 of whom had received a PPI. PPI-treated patients tended to have poorer RFS and OS than patients treated without PPIs. The hazard ratio for RFS with capecitabine monotherapy was 2.48 (95% confidence interval: 1.22"“5.07). These results were consistent with sensitivity analyses performed using propensity score adjustment and IPTW methods. Co-administration of PPIs may reduce the effectiveness of capecitabine and negatively impact patients with stage II"“III CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Transcriptome analysis of umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells revealed fetal programming due to chorioamnionitis

Although chorioamnionitis (CAM) has been demonstrated to be associated with numerous short- and long-term morbidities, the precise mechanisms remain unclear. One of the reasons for this is the lack of appropriate models for analyzing the relationship between the fetal environment and chorioamnionitis and fetal programming in humans. In this study, we aimed to clarify the fetal programming caused by CAM using the gene expression profiles of UCMSCs. From nine preterm neonates with CAM (n"‰="‰4) or without CAM (n"‰="‰5), we established UCMSCs. The gene expression profiles obtained by RNA-seq analysis revealed distinctive changes in the CAM group USMSCs. The UCMSCs in the CAM group had a myofibroblast-like phenotype with significantly increased expression levels of myofibroblast-related genes, including Î±-smooth muscle actin (p"‰<"‰0.05). In the pathway analysis, the genes involved in DNA replication and G1 to S cell cycle control were remarkably decreased, suggesting that cellular proliferation was impaired, as confirmed by the cellular proliferation assay (p"‰<"‰0.01"“0.05). Pathway analysis revealed that genes related to white fat cell differentiation were significantly increased. Our results could explain the long-term outcomes of patients who were exposed to CAM and revealed that UCMSCs could be an in vitro model of fetal programming affected by CAM.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antagonistic network signature of motor function in Parkinson's disease revealed by connectome-based predictive modeling

Motor impairment is a core clinical feature of Parkinson's disease (PD). Although the decoupled brain connectivity has been widely reported in previous neuroimaging studies, how the functional connectome is involved in motor dysfunction has not been well elucidated in PD patients. Here we developed a distributed brain signature by predicting clinical motor scores of PD patients across multicenter datasets (total n"‰="‰236). We decomposed the Pearson's correlation into accordance and discordance via a temporal discrete procedure, which can capture coupling and anti-coupling respectively. Using different profiles of functional connectivity, we trained candidate predictive models and tested them on independent and heterogeneous PD samples. We showed that the antagonistic model measured by discordance had the best sensitivity and generalizability in all validations and it was dubbed as Parkinson's antagonistic motor signature (PAMS). The PAMS was dominated by the subcortical, somatomotor, visual, cerebellum, default-mode, and frontoparietal networks, and the motor-visual stream accounted for the most part of predictive weights among network pairs. Additional stage-specific analysis showed that the predicted scores generated from the antagonistic model tended to be higher than the observed scores in the early course of PD, indicating that the functional signature may vary more sensitively with the neurodegenerative process than clinical behaviors. Together, these findings suggest that motor dysfunction of PD is represented as antagonistic interactions within multi-level brain systems. The signature shows great potential in the early motor evaluation and developing new therapeutic approaches for PD in the clinical realm.
HEALTH
Nature.com

AGR2-induced cholesterol synthesis drives lovastatin resistance that is overcome by combination therapy with allicin

Anterior gradient 2 (AGR2), a protein disulfide isomerase (PDI), is a multifunctional protein under physiological and pathological conditions. In this study we investigated the roles of AGR2 in regulating cholesterol biogenesis, lipid-lowering efficiency of lovastatin as well as in protection against hypercholesterolemia/statin-induced liver injury. We showed that AGR2 knockout significantly decreased hepatic and serum total cholesterol (TC) and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in mice with whole-body or hepatocyte-specific Agr2-null mutant, compared with the levels in their wild-type littermates fed a normal chow diet (NCD) or high-fat diet (HFD). In contrast, mice with AGR2 overexpression (Agr2/Tg) exhibited an increased cholesterol level. Mechanistic studies revealed that AGR2 affected cholesterol biogenesis via activation of AKT/sterol regulatory element-binding protein-2 (SREBP2), to some extent, in a PDI motif-dependent manner. Moreover, elevated AGR2 led to a significant decrease in the lipid-lowering efficacy of lovastatin (10"‰mgÂ·"‰kgâˆ’1Â·"‰dâˆ’1, ip, for 2 weeks) in mice with hypercholesterolemia (hyperCho), which was validated by results obtained from clinical samples in statin-treated patients. We showed that lovastatin had limited effect on AGR2 expression, but AGR2 was inducible in Agr2/Tg mice fed a HFD. Further investigations demonstrated that drug-induced liver toxicity and inflammatory reactions were alleviated in hypercholesterolemic Agr2/Tg mice, suggesting the dual functions of AGR2 in lipid management and hyperCho/statin-induced liver injury. Importantly, the AGR2-reduced lipid-lowering efficacy of lovastatin was attenuated, at least partially, by co-administration of a sulfhydryl-reactive compound allicin (20"‰mgÂ·"‰kgâˆ’1Â·"‰dâˆ’1, ip, for 2 weeks). These results demonstrate a novel role of AGR2 in cholesterol metabolism, drug resistance and liver protection, suggesting AGR2 as a potential predictor for selection of lipid-lowering drugs in clinic.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 infects and replicates in photoreceptor and retinal ganglion cells of human retinal organoids

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus does not only cause infections of the respiratory tract. Other organ systems, such as the nervous system, can also be affected. In fact, SARS-CoV-2 mRNA has been detected in the brain in autopsies of patients who died from COVID-19. There is also growing evidence that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, yet it is unclear which retinal structures are infected by SARS-CoV-2 and whether the retinal pathologies identified in COVID-19 patients are a direct or indirect result of retinal infection. A collaborative team of researchers led by Thomas Rauen and Hans Schöler of the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Biomedicine and virologist Stephan Ludwig of the Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität Münster has now decided to utilize organoids—an organ-like model system—of the retina from human reprogrammed stem cells to study SARS-CoV-2 infection of the retina. According to the study, SARS-CoV-2 actually infects retinal cells, especially retinal ganglion cells, but also light-sensitive cells. Furthermore, the researchers show that coronaviruses can also replicate in these cell types. This finding is new and underlines the need to monitor retinal pathologies as a possible consequence of long COVID.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

