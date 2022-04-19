ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An open label randomized clinical trial of Indomethacin for mild and moderate hospitalised Covid-19 patients

By Rajan Ravichandran
Cover picture for the articleIndomethacin, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), has been presented as a broad-spectrum antiviral agent. This randomised clinical trial in a hospital setting evaluated the efficacy and safety of this drug in RT-PCR-positive coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. A total of 210 RT-PCR-positive COVID-19 patients who provided consent were allotted to the...

