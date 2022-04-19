ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia COVID-19 Data Interactive Map of the State

augustaceo.com
 3 days ago

Georgia was one of the first states in the nation to reopen businesses...

augustaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern, DPH to help fight COVID-19 in state confinement facilities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern University has partnered with the Georgia Department of Public Health(DPH) to better fight COVID-19 in the state’s jails, prisons and other confinement facilities. The university has established the Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics to manage a $7.2 million contract in conjunction with the Georgia DPH. The project’s two […]
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Georgia

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Georgia, deaths attributable to the […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interactive Map#Covid#Social Distancing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KFOX 14

El Paso County downgraded on COVID-19 community risk level map

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14)) — El Paso County downgraded on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 community level map. Friday morning, El Paso was listed as low level, according to the map. The map shows the rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population is 29.79 percent. New...
EL PASO, TX
TIME

One of Marjorie Taylor Greene's Primary Challengers is Raking in Republican Cash

It’s no secret that Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has a rocky relationship with her own party. In February, she earned the ire of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after she participated in a conference organized by a white nationalist, and in October, she drew criticism for announcing, on the House floor , that her moderate Republican colleague Rep. Liz Cheney was a “joke” for participating in an investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which Greene has been accused of helping to incite.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Florida’s Health Department says transgender young people should not receive any gender-affirming care

Florida’s Department of Health has issued guidance against gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including “social gender transition” measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.The guidance issued by the department on 20 April under Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo pushes against federal health guidance that finds that gender-affirming care for young transgender people is “crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system.”In its non-binding notice to health providers in the state, Florida’s Health Department issued a...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy