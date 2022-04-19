ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Taste-Enhancing Chopsticks Might Be the Solution to Healthy Bland Foods

KING-5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople eating bland foods due to health...

www.king5.com

Salon

The secret sauce turns 99-cent ramen into a gourmet cold noodle salad

Weekday Plants is a weekly recipe column from Salon Food that centers on easy-to-make and adaptable vegan meals. There's a misconception that eating a vegan or plant-based diet is really expensive, but my grocery bills have actually dropped since I more or less became a "weekday vegan." Don't get me...
RECIPES
Daily Californian

3 easy miso recipes

A while ago, I bought a tub of miso paste and wondered how I could possibly use it all before it spoiled. Thankfully, the fermentation of the paste greatly extends its shelf life, allowing me time to get creative and find delicious recipes using miso. You may only be familiar with miso as a soup served at most sushi restaurants, but there’s so much more to it. Miso is a savory Japanese seasoning — usually in the form of a paste — made by fermenting soybeans with salt. Here are my three favorite miso recipes: miso soup, miso salmon and miso ramen. If you’re looking for an easy and delicious meal, look no further!
RECIPES
The Guardian

How to turn bean cooking water into a sparkling vegan caesar salad

A good caesar salad is an important part of any cook’s repertoire, but such an iconic dish needs a twist to make it your own. Today I’m sharing a plant-based version from my cookbook Eating for Pleasure, People & Planet that’s made with a variety of nutritious bitter leaves instead of the rather dull traditional iceberg lettuce, some seaweed and salty capers to give it a hint of the sea as an alternative to anchovies, and grated walnuts to replace the parmesan in the original. The real hero ingredient, however, is that lowly by-product aquafaba, or bean cooking water, which makes great mayonnaise and an even better caesar dressing.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solution#Chopsticks#Food Drink#Buzz60
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
thecountrycook.net

Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

This recipe for old-fashioned Southern Buttermilk Biscuits are the best! They come out so thick and fluffy and melt in your mouth!. Being from the south, we pretty much always have biscuits at every dinner. You just cannot go wrong with these easy and delicious Southern Buttermilk Biscuits. They take minimal ingredients and just a little arm work to throw them together. It is so easy to master biscuit making with just a few steps. I don't know a single person who doesn't love these biscuits. So if you are looking for that perfect biscuit recipe, then you have to make this Southern Buttermilk Biscuit recipe.
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Loving This Frozen Shrimp Dish

You might think shrimp scampi has a fun name, but you might not know the origin of the dish. According to The New York Times, the recipe originally featured a "lobster-like crustacean" called scampi, but Italian cooks decided to switch out this seafood for shrimp when they brought it to the United States. Chefs kept the names of both crustaceans in the title, and continued to serve this buttery, garlicky seafood meal alongside pasta or bread.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Hello Magazine

Jackfruit Is The Vegan Superfood That Will Make You Forget Meat

A vegan delight that is popularly found in South Asia, Jackfruit is the superfood that everyone is talking about. The fruit that is very commonly known as the “fake meat” in the west, Jackfruit traces its roots back to our very own backyard. And because we love making...
CELEBRITIES
Allrecipes.com

Is Expensive Parmesan Cheese Really Better?

Some say a little Parmesan goes a long way because of its sharp, salty flavor. Others, if not most of us, disagree. The more, the better. *Cue the snowdrift of Parmesan grating over pasta.* So, should you splurge on Parmesan or purchase one that gives you more value for your money? And is there really that much of a difference?
FOOD & DRINKS
KING-5

Dogs Might Actually Help With Your Health

Having a dog might actually be good for your physical health. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Orijen.
PETS
KING-5

Start your day the healthy way with a plant-based breakfast bagel

SEATTLE — If you're looking for a healthier way to start your day, our favorite plant-based chef, Makini Howell from Plum Bistro, has a recipe just for you. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen. Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Bagel. INGREDIENTS:. 1 package of everything bagels (I like Blazing...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

10 Delicious Dal Recipes

Interestingly, dal is both an ingredient and a dish! That is why you find recipes to make dal while other recipes have dal listed as an ingredient. As an ingredient dal is a type of split pea or lentil. These pulses are commonly simmered down into a soupy, porridge-like dish, also called dal, that is traditional in India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.
RECIPES
Parade

40 Homemade Egg Noodle Recipes That Go Way Beyond Tuna Casserole and Stroganoff

I’m not sure egg noodles get the attention they deserve. Egg noodles are typically the first choice of noodle in dishes like stroganoff and chicken noodle soup, but they are also a great choice in casseroles and stews. These noodles cook up fairly quickly and are very versatile. Egg noodles are even terrific as a simple buttered noodle for picky kids and they can be so much more—as you’ll see with our collection of 40 best egg noodle recipes.
RECIPES

