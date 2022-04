Friends, family and fans are saying their goodbyes to The Wanted's Tom Parker, who died March 30 of brain cancer. On Wednesday, family and close friends attended a private ceremony at St Francis of Assisi church in Petts Wood, London for Parker, who was 33. During the funeral, his bandmates served as pallbearers and his wife Kelsey delivered an emotional eulogy honoring her late husband.

