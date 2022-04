A failing grade from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement and low scores on the Milestones and other indexes indicate Richmond County schools have been falling behind. But, the district has inched up its student success scores rating in the past few years, and the state's selection of one of Richmond County's elementary school teachers as a finalist for Teacher of the Year is another win. As the school year enters its final quarter, two other announcements by the district indicate more success could be on the way.

