HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for February 2022. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 5.1 percent in February, marking the 22nd consecutive month without an unemployment rate increase. The U.S. unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.8 percent in February. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.2 percentage points below its February 2021 level and the national rate was down 2.4 points over the year.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO