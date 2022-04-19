ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia COVID-19 Data Interactive Map of the State

metroatlantaceo.com
 3 days ago

Georgia was one of the first states in the nation to reopen businesses...

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern, DPH to help fight COVID-19 in state confinement facilities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern University has partnered with the Georgia Department of Public Health(DPH) to better fight COVID-19 in the state’s jails, prisons and other confinement facilities. The university has established the Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics to manage a $7.2 million contract in conjunction with the Georgia DPH. The project’s two […]
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Georgia

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Georgia, deaths attributable to the […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interactive Map#Covid#Social Distancing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cbs19news

Latest COVID-19 data from VDH

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 1,663,132 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth as of March 23. Of those cases, 1,190,043 are confirmed positive cases while 473,089 are considered probable cases, which means there is no test result...
VIRGINIA STATE
TIME

One of Marjorie Taylor Greene's Primary Challengers is Raking in Republican Cash

It’s no secret that Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has a rocky relationship with her own party. In February, she earned the ire of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after she participated in a conference organized by a white nationalist, and in October, she drew criticism for announcing, on the House floor , that her moderate Republican colleague Rep. Liz Cheney was a “joke” for participating in an investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which Greene has been accused of helping to incite.
GEORGIA STATE
WTAJ

Interactive map to highlight federal investments in Pa.

(WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) launched a new interactive map that highlights federal investments and where they are being delivered to in Pennsylvania county-by-county. As funding makes its way into the Commonwealth, residents can now use this new interactive tool to easily discover how much money is coming to local communities for various […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Tampa Bay Times

Insurer in receivership as lawmakers look for answers

TALLAHASSEE — With lawmakers expected to hold a special legislative session next month on Florida’s troubled property-insurance system, Tampa-based Lighthouse Property Insurance Corp. has been placed into receivership in Louisiana. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner James Donelon this month placed Lighthouse, which has customers in Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, South...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida’s Health Department says transgender young people should not receive any gender-affirming care

Florida’s Department of Health has issued guidance against gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including “social gender transition” measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.The guidance issued by the department on 20 April under Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo pushes against federal health guidance that finds that gender-affirming care for young transgender people is “crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system.”In its non-binding notice to health providers in the state, Florida’s Health Department issued a...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy