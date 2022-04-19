ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

From the archive: teaching the history of chemistry, and conversations about maths

Cover picture for the articleSnippets from Nature’s past. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals....

Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Debate the Existence of the Human Soul

The soul, once the purview of religion and spirituality, has received renewed attention from professionals in various science-based disciplines. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Britannica.com, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, Psychology Today, Time Magazine, The New Yorker, The National Academy of Science, and Evolution News & Science Today.
Publisher Correction: Atypical perineuronal nets in the CA2 region interfere with social memory in a mouse model of social dysfunction

In the original PDF of this article, pages 6"“12 were inadvertently omitted. The original article PDF has been corrected. The HTML version was unaffected. Princeton Neuroscience Institute, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA. Elise C. Cope,Â Anna D. Zych,Â Nicole J. Katchur,Â RenÃ©e C. Waters,Â Blake J. Laham,Â Emma J....
AI can burn or brighten, and intangible economics: Books in brief

Andrew Robinson reviews five of the week’s best science picks. Andrew Robinson’s many books include Lost Languages: The Enigma of the World’s Undeciphered Scripts and Einstein on the Run: How Britain Saved the World’s Greatest Scientist. He is based in London. You have full access to...
TECHNOLOGY
Fixation-related saccadic inhibition in free viewing in response to stimulus saliency

Microsaccades that occur during fixation were studied extensively in response to transient stimuli, showing a typical inhibition (Oculomotor Inhibition, OMI), and a later release with a latency that depends on stimulus saliency, attention, and expectations. Here, we investigated the hypothesis that in free viewing every saccade provides a new transient stimulation that should result in a stimulus-dependent OMI like a flashed presentation during fixation. Participants (N"‰="‰16) freely inspected static displays of randomly oriented Gabor texture images, with varied contrast and spatial frequency (SF) for periods of 10Â s each. Eye tracking recordings were divided into epochs triggered by saccade landing (>"‰1 dva), and microsaccade latency relative to fixation onset was computed (msRT). We found that the msRT in free viewing was shorter for more salient stimuli (higher contrast or lower SF), as previously found for flashed stimuli. It increased with saccade size and decreased across successive saccades, but only for higher contrast, suggesting contrast-dependent repetition enhancement in free viewing. Our results indicate that visual stimulus-dependent inhibition of microsaccades also applies to free viewing. These findings are in agreement with the similarity found between event-related and fixation-related potentials and open the way for studies combining both approaches to study natural vision.
SCIENCE
#Maths#History Of Chemistry
When Will Humanity Become a Type I Civilization?

There are several ways we can measure the progress of human civilization. Population growth, the rise and fall of empires, our technological ability to reach for the stars. But one simple measure is to calculate the amount of energy humans use at any given time. As humanity has spread and advanced, our ability to harness energy is one of our most useful skills. If one assumes civilizations on other planets might possess similar skills, the energy consumption of a species is a good rough measure of its technological prowess. This is the idea behind the Kardashev Scale.
SCIENCE
Proof we are not living in a simulation

If quantum biology is a thing, reality “computes” more efficiently than any computer. To some of us it is obvious, something we know in our hearts beyond doubt. There is nothing more real to me than my own consciousness. It is an example of what Immanuel Kant called a synthetic a priori. We may not know what our individual consciousness is, but we know unshakably that it is not something generated by computation.
COMPUTERS
Science
The Next Web

New experiment demonstrates that reality might actually be real

A team of scientists recently conducted an exciting quantum physics experiment allowing them to demonstrate that reality might actually be real. Well, don’t everybody applaud all at once. It’s actually an amazing feat of science. Let’s start with a simple question. How do you demonstrate that reality is...
SCIENCE

