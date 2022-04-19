ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC launches new forecasting center for infectious diseases

By CARLA K. JOHNSON
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago

A new U.S. government center aims to become the National Weather Service for infectious diseases — an early warning system to help guide the response to COVID-19 and future pandemics.

The new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics launched Tuesday. Its leaders say predicting the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. has been hampered by data-collection problems.

In contrast, the United Kingdom uses regular population sampling with swab tests and blood draws to get a clearer picture of who's been infected, said Marc Lipsitch, the new center’s science director. He said similar sampling should be considered in the U.S.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention needs to have better access to data from state governments and hospitals, said Caitlin Rivers, the center's associate director.

CDC has been granted temporary authority for COVID-19 data collection, but the agency broadly relies on voluntary reporting and complex data agreements with states, Rivers said.

The center is housed at CDC. Its initial $200 million in funding came from the 2021 coronavirus relief package. The center has awarded $21 million to academic institutions to develop modeling and forecasting methods.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

CDC director clears up confusion over fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently addressed confusion about who needs a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot. The news: Walensky told NBC News that people who received the two COVID-19 vaccine doses, as well as a booster, do not need to get a fourth shot if they’ve been infected by the omicron variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Government Center#Infectious Diseases#Forecasting#Science Department#Ap
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
NWS
News 8 WROC

Do you need a second booster shot? An epidemiologist scoured the latest research and has some answers

After reviewing the mounting body of research on how the immune system shifts over time following each dose, it is clear that another booster for vulnerable populations has meaningful benefit with very little risk.The FDA’s authorization provides the option of a second booster shot for vulnerable populations, but the agency stopped short of making it a broad recommendation.
HEALTH
deseret.com

An infectious dog disease is running through Florida right now

A contagious virus has been spreading across dog populations recently, prompting worries about what this could mean for man’s best friend. The news: A recent outbreak of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex — also known as “kennel cough” or “canine cough” — has been hitting parts of Florida, per USA Today.
FLORIDA STATE
News 12

It's not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US

Yet again, the U.S. is trudging into what could be another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline. One big unknown? “We don’t know how high that mountain’s gonna grow,” said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

CDC signs off on 2nd Covid booster shot for people 50 and older

Americans ages 50 and older can now receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Hours after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the second booster on Tuesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued a statement allowing shots to begin immediately.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

CDC extends travel mask requirement to May 3 as COVID rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is extending the nationwide mask requirement for public transit for 15 days as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was extending the order, which was set to expire on...
TRAVEL
Reuters

U.S. considers vaccines to protect poultry from deadly bird flu

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking into vaccines as an option to protect poultry against deadly bird flu, the agency's chief veterinary officer said as the country faces its worst outbreak since 2015. Supporters say vaccines could help keep poultry alive, prevent financial losses...
AGRICULTURE
Kait 8

CDC: Flu activity increasing across most of US

(CNN) - After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, the flu is increasing in most of the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu report released Friday. While flu activity has been increasing in most places across the country, the highest levels...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

A new version of omicron is gaining a foothold in the US, CDC finds

Another omicron subvariant is gaining traction in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday. The subvariant, called BA.2.12.1, is an offshoot of the BA.2 version of omicron. While BA.2 remains the dominant variant in the U.S., BA.2.12.1 now accounts for roughly 1 in 5 new cases nationwide.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Syphilis, gonorrhea cases jumped amid pandemic: 5 CDC findings

Reported cases of sexually transmitted diseases fell during the start of the pandemic — likely due to a drop in screenings — but most rose by the end of 2020, new CDC data shows. The CDC's 2020 STD surveillance report, released April 12, is based on 2020 case...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
68K+
Followers
98K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy