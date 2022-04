CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today won’t be quite as windy as yesterday but the breeze will still be noticeable with 20+ miles per hour wind gusts. Yesterday, winds gusted over 30mph. In the mountains, gusts were over 45mph. Today will still be breezy, but winds speeds will be a tad lower. With sunny skies, highs will be in the low 60s. Winds will gust over 20mph and over 40mph in the mountains. As of now, there are no wind advisories but burning still isn’t a good idea because the relative humidity levels will be in the teens most of the afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 25 DAYS AGO