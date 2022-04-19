ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Tree Crashes Into Annapolis Home Killing One, Injuring Another: Fire Officials

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oGGM7_0fDUvR4l00
Crews on scene of the tree that crashed into the home Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Fire Department

One person has died and another is critically injured after a tree fell onto a house in Annapolis, fire officials said.

The male occupant, said to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 45-year-old female was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as life-threatening, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. Three more people were treated on scene, including a 5-year-old child, initial reports said.

Crews responded to a structural collapse at the home located at 891 Holly Drive West at 9:35 p.m. on Monday, April 18, the department said. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a large oak tree had crashed into the two-story home and trapped multiple people inside.

Two adults got out of the house before firefighters arrived and crews worked to rescue the remaining occupants. The investigation is ongoing and the victim's identity has yet to be released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Mother Of Toddler Killed In Baltimore Mattress Homicide Found Dead In Cecil County: Police

A body that was recently discovered near I-95 on the Harford/Cecil County border has been identified as the the parent whose child was killed in a Baltimore fire last week. Danielle Shanae Parnell, 30, of Baltimore was found dead in Cecil County by a construction worker on Tuesday, April 12, Maryland State Police said. Her official cause of death has yet to be released.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Annapolis, MD
Accidents
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Passenger Killed In US 30 Crash In Central PA: State Police

A passenger died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on US 30 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state police. Devon Mansberger, 31, of York Haven, died at the scene of the crash just west of Granite Station Road at 4:15 p.m. Apr. 5, Pennsylvania state police report citing the Adams County coroner's office.
YORK HAVEN, PA
Daily Voice

Son Murders Mother In Their College Park Apartment: Police

A man from College Park is facing multiple charges for allegedly killing his mother in their apartment, authorities said. Junior Bernard Jr., 30, is being held without bail on first and second degree murder charges for killing his 61-year-old mother, Marlene Sloley, Prince George's County Police said. Police responded for...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

PA Dad Killed Over Car Parts: Police

A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.*** Community Update*** Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden...Posted by Conewago Township Police Department on Frid…
HANOVER, PA
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Six Suspects Arrested In Connection With The Murder Of Tony Valenti: Police

Baltimore County Police have arrested six suspects in connection to the 2021 homicide of Rosario "Tony" Valenti, the department said on Monday, April 18. The suspects are being held without bail after being charged with first-degree murder, the department said. The suspects include Edward Glaze, Brandon Vogelsang, Brian Rodriguez, Jeffrey Hamrick, Eugene Epkins and Jessica Cruz.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Female Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money From Same Victim Thrice In A Day: Police

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a female suspect who repeatedly lied to steal money from the same person. The suspect reportedly entered three separate banks in one day, identified herself as the victim's wife and then withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's account, according to police. The department is now offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information that could lead them to find the suspected female.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
255K+
Followers
40K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy