Tree Crashes Into Annapolis Home Killing One, Injuring Another: Fire Officials

Crews on scene of the tree that crashed into the home Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Fire Department

One person has died and another is critically injured after a tree fell onto a house in Annapolis, fire officials said.

The male occupant, said to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 45-year-old female was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as life-threatening, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. Three more people were treated on scene, including a 5-year-old child, initial reports said.

Crews responded to a structural collapse at the home located at 891 Holly Drive West at 9:35 p.m. on Monday, April 18, the department said. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a large oak tree had crashed into the two-story home and trapped multiple people inside.

Two adults got out of the house before firefighters arrived and crews worked to rescue the remaining occupants. The investigation is ongoing and the victim's identity has yet to be released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.