The new kids in town: DeVonta Smith & Tyrese Maxey are making a huge impact in Philadelphia

By Josh Lynch
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
DeVonta Smith met all the expectations when the Eagles drafted him in the 2021 NFL draft— and so has Philadelphia Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey.

The young stars have carved names out for themselves in two different professional sports, but they’re accomplishing feats with the grit and hard work that Philadelphia fans covet.

Maxey, a 2020 first-round pick, scored a career-playoff-high 38 points against the Raptors in Game 1 of the Sixers’ Eastern Conference first-round series.

Smith finished his rookie season with 916 yards (just 84 short of 1,000 yards), 64 receptions, five touchdowns, and 14.3 yards per catch.

Maxey has ascended as one of the Sixers’ key pieces in their 2022 playoffs run so far, and his 12.6 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in 121 regular-season games have been a bright spot after the Ben Simmons disaster.

Smith should continue to improve alongside Jalen Hurts and could give the Eagles their first 1,000-yard receiver since Jeremy Maclin (1,318) in 2014.

Both Smith and Maxey are providing what the city of Philadelphia needs urgently needs, two young, reserved, but gritty, emerging sports stars.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

