ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

How Estimated Time of Arrival is Calculated in Logistics Tech

hackernoon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomer satisfaction is everything for each business since it directly influences the profit of organizations. When consumers receive items on time, 43% of them have favorable reviews regarding delivery services. 65% of people consider projected delivery time to be a critical factor in selecting a logistics company. The computation is complicated...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Explore the Top 5 Test Management Solutions for Banking

Quality Assurance in Banking is a tricky matter. Releasing without major bugs is not a competitive advantage, but a regulatory requirement. Not every general-purpose test management vendor fits them, so finding good software is that much harder. Let’s have a look at test management solutions that specifically advertise themselves as banking-ready and a popular tool that doesn’t. In This Article: Common and costly mistakes to avoid when picking a test management solution in banking. The landscape of test management solutions in banking. Top 5 test management solutions in banking. Banking test management solutions checklist.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Utility Is the Driving Force of NFT & Metaverse Adoption in 2022

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are indivisible and non-replicable digital representations of art. But there is a rising movement to make NFTs usable in a variety of ways. NFT staking or farming is one of the newest notions. Creators need to be one step ahead of the market to succeed in 2022, says John Defterios. There is a significant opportunity to expand on the BAYC framework in areas that many firms seem to have neglected.
INDUSTRY
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Estimated Time Of Arrival#Calculator#Weather Forecasts
hackernoon.com

How Will Blockchain Fix the Centralization of Data?

'Blockchain' -- a relative unknown to the majority of Internet users and a familiar topic to you and me -- has an enormous potential to change how we interact with our devices, our daily transactions, and our respective governments. Several excellent books have been written on blockchain technologies that you should take a look at, but the one we will reference the most is written by George Gilder and is titled Life After Google. Gilder argues that within the past decade, we have been able to make phones with exponentially faster processors and larger memories, but an increasing amount of processing and information storage is done remotely from massive data centers in places like Oregon. The centralization of data by behemoths such as Google and Amazon is the clearest example of an inherently broken and insecure system of internet use. The blockchain can fix that.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Miki Agrawal and Tushy Record Impressive 2021 Market Growth

Miki Agrawal created TUSHY, a bidet attachment that easily mounts onto an existing toilet. Water-saving TushY requires just one pint of water per flush. The user also saves money because they have greatly reduced their toilet paper use. Tushy has generated 5X higher sales than before the United States' March 2020 toilet paper shortages, triggering the first of several million-dollar days. The new electric bidet seat is available at [Walmart] in November.
RETAIL
hackernoon.com

3 NFT Projects that Look Beyond Profits and Fight for a Better World

The NFT market is booming and gradually transforming into a standalone sector within the blockchain industry. Countless new projects surface every day exploring the boundless possibilities of the Metaverse, P2E gaming, and DeFi applications. Some have taken the honorable mission of fighting for the greater good. These initiatives help bring awareness to delicate causes and use blockchain technology to make an educational impact. Read on to discover how NFTs can disrupt the environmental and social status quo and inspire changes for a better world!
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

The Developers' Guide to Liquid, One of the First Sidechains of Bitcoin by Blockstream

This article aims at developers and is based on a presentation I held for the Pixelmatic team. I simplified some explanations on purpose. If you are not familiar with Bitcoin, you should read my introduction to Bitcoin here:://://hackernoon.com/an-essential-introduction-to-bitcoin-for-developers> The main currency is L-BTC (Liquid Bitcoin), the result of the pegging of Bitcoin. It is managed by a static federation of 15 members, but soon dynamic. The Federation will co-sign a transaction out of their 11 of 15 multisig wallet that sends out the amount requested to one of the functionaries described anonymously.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
hackernoon.com

How NFTs Turned a Little-Known Mobile Game Developer into a Multibillion-Dollar Corporation

In 2017, Hong Kong-based mobile game developer Animoca Brands was valued at less than $6. The emergence of NFT and the belief in the prospects of this technology led to the fact that today the company is worth about $8 billion. Yat Siu's childhood was in the 1980s in Austria, where he felt disadvantaged because of his Chinese background. After dropping out of college, he founded more than a dozen companies before his first success came. In 2012, all games produced by Animoca were suddenly removed from the AppStore. Animoca had to declare bankruptcy in 2017.
VIDEO GAMES
hackernoon.com

7 Ways to Improve Cybersecurity when You Travel in 2022

Get a local sim card for your phone to stay connected to the local data network. Use a VPN to encrypt your data so that it can't be intercepted by third parties. Never enter sensitive information (like credit card numbers) on a public Wi-Fi connection. Use Two-Factor Authentication (like Google authentication) to keep your accounts safe. Update Antivirus and Antimalware protection before you go on a trip to an unfamiliar place. Use Google Authenticator app to help keep your account safe.
TRAVEL
hackernoon.com

How Happy Employees Lead to Happy Customers

While most businesses focus on customer satisfaction, they often overlook employee satisfaction. Studies show that highly engaged teams outperform unengaged ones by 21%. What's more, happier employees offer better service to customers. That means happier customers. Let's look at some ways to increase employee satisfaction in your business. Here are some tips to improve customer experience:
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Top 20 Fintech Startups to Watch in 2022

Fintech is the umbrella term for various financial innovations and technologies. In this modern and increasingly digital world, fintech startups are emerging rapidly. This transformation is due to the internet revolution and is being driven by the development of blockchain, an innovative new technology that has the potential to transform finance. Businesses are leveraging fintech innovation to develop products, services, and platforms that can be used by customers who want access to financial services in a digitized and convenient manner. This article aims to brief about fintech and further explores the top 20 fintech startups shaping the future of finance.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

Top Mobile App Marketing Trends to Watch in 2022

Mobile app development and marketing are evolving at an exponential rate, especially in the midst of this pandemic, which prompted people to depend more heavily on their phones. Technology advancements are adapting to the new normal introducing innovative solutions to the market. Mobile commerce might not be new, but it’s definitely on the rise. Mobile shopping is convenient, personalized, handy, and quick. Mobile games with social features such as in-game chats, social media connections, spectator modes, etc. 2022 will definitely see a rise in mobile games.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

How to Build a Strong Local SEO Strategy (5 Expert Tips)

Do you want to improve your local SEO? If so, prioritizing for mobile users, choosing keywords with voice search in mind, and adding schema markup to your site are three ways to get started. While reading about search engine optimization (SEO), you may have heard marketers talk about local SEO....
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How Much Do iOS Developers Make in 2022?

An iOS developer makes, tests, and further develops applications for Apple's iOS working framework that is in accordance with their organization's or alternately client's goals and assumptions. An iOS engineer is among the most generously compensated IT workers, and on average reported a yearly salary of $114,614 across the USA. Android has a larger market share, the iOS community has been drawing increasing numbers of users and developers in recent years. This suggests that Apple's App Store has a higher profit margin than Google's Play Store. Android is an open-source working framework, iOS is just accessible on Apple gadgets.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

Use Customer Research to Write Scroll-Stopping Copy - Bye Blank Page!👋🏽

You will not get a great-converting copy without a process. Customer research is the fastest way to write irresistible copy. Many copywriters skip this stage because they think they know everything about their ideal client. You can use this for virtually any type of copy: emails, landing pages, sales pages, web copy, e.t.c. and web copy. Read how to start simple customer research (especially if you have no clients yet)
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hackernoon.com

Revisiting The Golden Circle by Simon Sinek

Why are some leaders more influential, inspiring and innovative than others? Why do some organizations command greater loyalty from customers and employees alike?. Simon Sinek maybe have one of the most popular TED talks of all time. The Golden Circle theory explains how leaders can inspire cooperation, trust and change in a business based on his research into how the most successful organizations think, act and communicate if they start with why.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Save Content From the Internet With Evernote

Evernote is a powerful tool, so you don’t need only your brain to remember things. Check out how I have been using it to save internet content. Our brain, is really a great friend. It is very nice to us and our maybe best partner for the various activities we have during the day. But we should never overload him with every single thing. Memorizing is a hard task for our friend, the brain.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

How to Make Brainstorming as a Remote Team Work

Organizing a brainstorming session doesn’t have to be a complete disconcerting event in your agenda. Many of us are no longer working together in the same rooms, but we still need to generate ideas collaboratively. Brainstorming is a group technique, in a creative way, by which efforts are made...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy