ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

What is the Best Way to Measure Developer Productivity in 2022?

hackernoon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle’s DevOps Research and Assessment team (DORA) have developed a framework of four key software delivery performance metrics to measure developer productivity. The four Accelerate metrics include deployment frequency, change failure rate, lead time for changes and time to restore services in the event of incidents that impair users. The DORA...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Best laser measure

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You may remember helping your dad hold a measuring tape when you were younger. You also may remember how he kept yelling at you to hold it straighter, even though it couldn’t be held straighter. Don’t perpetuate the cycle of frustration with your own kids, just buy a laser measure. With the push of a button, you know the exact distance from point A to B.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Explore the Top 5 Test Management Solutions for Banking

Quality Assurance in Banking is a tricky matter. Releasing without major bugs is not a competitive advantage, but a regulatory requirement. Not every general-purpose test management vendor fits them, so finding good software is that much harder. Let’s have a look at test management solutions that specifically advertise themselves as banking-ready and a popular tool that doesn’t. In This Article: Common and costly mistakes to avoid when picking a test management solution in banking. The landscape of test management solutions in banking. Top 5 test management solutions in banking. Banking test management solutions checklist.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Implement a CDP with Ease Using mParticle's Sample Applications

Developers rarely look forward to integrating third-party systems into their projects. The learning curve to understand vendor platforms is time-consuming and diverts attention away from more interesting product initiatives. Our sample applications address this problem by helping developers understand how mParticle works on various platforms and providing production-quality, copy/paste-ready code to implement our CDP with ease.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Debugging jsoup Java Code in Production

Scraping is a fragile discipline. As a workaround we often use a server. Debugging these issues is remarkably difficult. Or at least it was. Dev Advocate @ Lightrun, cofounder @ CodenameOne, JavaOne rockstar,author,blogger,OSS hacker with decades of experience. NEWABOUT PAGE. Scraping websites built for modern browsers is far more challenging...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Software Projects#Delivery Performance#Software Development#Google#Dora#Github
hackernoon.com

Understanding The Dunning-Kruger Effect

The list was created as a remedy of systematic omission of Black Women in Tech round ups, on StartUp staffs, as recipients for VC investments and from the stages and platforms, alike. This year’s list includes seasoned veterans, college students and young professionals. The list comes to us thanks to the generous support of our sustaining sponsor, **Nicole Commissiong,** VP and Co-Founder of. Dynamic, engaging, brilliant, brilliant **Black women on Twitter** who occupy tech spaces as coders, software engineers and angel funders.
SOCIETY
hackernoon.com

How to Build a Strong Local SEO Strategy (5 Expert Tips)

Do you want to improve your local SEO? If so, prioritizing for mobile users, choosing keywords with voice search in mind, and adding schema markup to your site are three ways to get started. While reading about search engine optimization (SEO), you may have heard marketers talk about local SEO....
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

Google's New AI Creates Summaries of Your Documents in Google Docs

Google recently announced a new model for automatically generating summaries using machine learning, released in Google Docs that you can already use. The model will try to understand the whole document and generate a short summary of the piece—something some movie professionals clearly still can’t do. The model needs to achieve two things to achieve that, which you will learn in the video below! The video below is the first part of a new AI application explained weekly to your emails! Read the full article: https://www.louisbouchard.ai/gDDnTZchKec.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
hackernoon.com

How to Develop Interpersonal Skills for Collaborative Work

Interpersonal skills enable one person to interact with another and establish rapport. In other words, interpersonal skills are to connect and interact with others. Most people have specific interpersonal skills that enable them to get along with others. These skills are developed over the years through interaction with various people in the family, school, and professional life. Interpersonal skills are the ability to behave in a good way to other people. They are considered the ability to communicate with other people and work together. They are also known as social skills, which are not limited only to people; they are also important in communication, leadership, business, and other areas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hackernoon.com

How Happy Employees Lead to Happy Customers

While most businesses focus on customer satisfaction, they often overlook employee satisfaction. Studies show that highly engaged teams outperform unengaged ones by 21%. What's more, happier employees offer better service to customers. That means happier customers. Let's look at some ways to increase employee satisfaction in your business. Here are some tips to improve customer experience:
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

How NFTs Turned a Little-Known Mobile Game Developer into a Multibillion-Dollar Corporation

In 2017, Hong Kong-based mobile game developer Animoca Brands was valued at less than $6. The emergence of NFT and the belief in the prospects of this technology led to the fact that today the company is worth about $8 billion. Yat Siu's childhood was in the 1980s in Austria, where he felt disadvantaged because of his Chinese background. After dropping out of college, he founded more than a dozen companies before his first success came. In 2012, all games produced by Animoca were suddenly removed from the AppStore. Animoca had to declare bankruptcy in 2017.
VIDEO GAMES
hackernoon.com

Delivering Bad News to Your Boss? Here's 7 Strategies to Build Your Credibility and Still Look Good

Trying to avoid the bad news or pushing it under the rug with the hope that it will disappear on its own will only make it worse. Delay will only add fuel to fire and make those who are impacted by it furious. By avoiding the very thing that demands all your attention at the critical moment, you convey that you can’t be trusted. The right strategies can turn things around and even win their trust and respect, you can get over your fears and take the necessary steps.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hackernoon.com

Miki Agrawal and Tushy Record Impressive 2021 Market Growth

Miki Agrawal created TUSHY, a bidet attachment that easily mounts onto an existing toilet. Water-saving TushY requires just one pint of water per flush. The user also saves money because they have greatly reduced their toilet paper use. Tushy has generated 5X higher sales than before the United States' March 2020 toilet paper shortages, triggering the first of several million-dollar days. The new electric bidet seat is available at [Walmart] in November.
RETAIL
hackernoon.com

Save Content From the Internet With Evernote

Evernote is a powerful tool, so you don’t need only your brain to remember things. Check out how I have been using it to save internet content. Our brain, is really a great friend. It is very nice to us and our maybe best partner for the various activities we have during the day. But we should never overload him with every single thing. Memorizing is a hard task for our friend, the brain.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

Revisiting The Golden Circle by Simon Sinek

Why are some leaders more influential, inspiring and innovative than others? Why do some organizations command greater loyalty from customers and employees alike?. Simon Sinek maybe have one of the most popular TED talks of all time. The Golden Circle theory explains how leaders can inspire cooperation, trust and change in a business based on his research into how the most successful organizations think, act and communicate if they start with why.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

How to Make Brainstorming as a Remote Team Work

Organizing a brainstorming session doesn’t have to be a complete disconcerting event in your agenda. Many of us are no longer working together in the same rooms, but we still need to generate ideas collaboratively. Brainstorming is a group technique, in a creative way, by which efforts are made...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hackernoon.com

Use Customer Research to Write Scroll-Stopping Copy - Bye Blank Page!👋🏽

You will not get a great-converting copy without a process. Customer research is the fastest way to write irresistible copy. Many copywriters skip this stage because they think they know everything about their ideal client. You can use this for virtually any type of copy: emails, landing pages, sales pages, web copy, e.t.c. and web copy. Read how to start simple customer research (especially if you have no clients yet)
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hackernoon.com

TMNT: Translation Memory and Neural Translation

Computer science has advanced far from 1950s. Machine translation systems have achieved ‘human parity’, reached translation quality comparable to human professionals. A machine would never be able to translate “przedawkowanie paracetamolu” (Polish) to American English. For these situations, a human is needs to edit the machine translation or a good Translation Memory should take care of the terminology replacement. Translation Memory (TM) is a database of translated texts curated by human translations.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How Will Blockchain Fix the Centralization of Data?

'Blockchain' -- a relative unknown to the majority of Internet users and a familiar topic to you and me -- has an enormous potential to change how we interact with our devices, our daily transactions, and our respective governments. Several excellent books have been written on blockchain technologies that you should take a look at, but the one we will reference the most is written by George Gilder and is titled Life After Google. Gilder argues that within the past decade, we have been able to make phones with exponentially faster processors and larger memories, but an increasing amount of processing and information storage is done remotely from massive data centers in places like Oregon. The centralization of data by behemoths such as Google and Amazon is the clearest example of an inherently broken and insecure system of internet use. The blockchain can fix that.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

7 Ways to Improve Cybersecurity when You Travel in 2022

Get a local sim card for your phone to stay connected to the local data network. Use a VPN to encrypt your data so that it can't be intercepted by third parties. Never enter sensitive information (like credit card numbers) on a public Wi-Fi connection. Use Two-Factor Authentication (like Google authentication) to keep your accounts safe. Update Antivirus and Antimalware protection before you go on a trip to an unfamiliar place. Use Google Authenticator app to help keep your account safe.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy