Blips on the Radar: Revisiting the King Harbor Amenities Plan

Los Angeles International Airport announced a major milestone Wednesday in the construction of its Automated People Mover with the last concrete poured for the project's 2.25-mile elevated guideway structure.The train system will eventually have six stations – three inside the Central Terminal Area, and three outside – that will connect with the L.A. Metro and a car rental facility. The People Mover is expected to be completed in 2023 and is part of the $14.5 billion modernization effort ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles"The Automated People Mover will be so much more than another way to get to LAX -- it's the piece of the puzzle that will end the congestion that has been plaguing our airport for decades," Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. "This project is a historic investment in our city's transportation future, and today's milestone brings us another step closer to our ultimate goal: bringing modern, reliable public transportation to our airport."A total of 69,700 cubic yards of concrete have been poured to build the guideway since construction began in 2019.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO