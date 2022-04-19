ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Mobile Apps will be Built in 2022

Cover picture for the articleOur hot take on mobile app development predictions and trends for the rest of 2022. The world is becoming increasingly connected and the mobile app industry is changing and growing at an unprecedented rate. Brands cannot afford to ignore the expanding mobile consumer market when almost everyone carries a smartphone. As...

How to Create Your First Successful Mobile App

It is essential to have a process flow for app development that includes six distinct stages. We’ll take a deeper look at each of them in this piece. This development approach will ensure that your company’s mobile app development venture is a success, regardless of the size or complexity of your project. Mobile app stores and in-app advertising are expected to produce $693 billion in income by 2021, according to current estimates. Despite the fact that many businesses are attempting to capitalize on this development, many are still unsure of how to create a successful app. But only a well-maintained mobile app development process can support these growth forecasts and help your company flourish in the competitive industry.
Top Mobile App Marketing Trends to Watch in 2022

Mobile app development and marketing are evolving at an exponential rate, especially in the midst of this pandemic, which prompted people to depend more heavily on their phones. Technology advancements are adapting to the new normal introducing innovative solutions to the market. Mobile commerce might not be new, but it’s definitely on the rise. Mobile shopping is convenient, personalized, handy, and quick. Mobile games with social features such as in-game chats, social media connections, spectator modes, etc. 2022 will definitely see a rise in mobile games.
Save Content From the Internet With Evernote

Evernote is a powerful tool, so you don’t need only your brain to remember things. Check out how I have been using it to save internet content. Our brain, is really a great friend. It is very nice to us and our maybe best partner for the various activities we have during the day. But we should never overload him with every single thing. Memorizing is a hard task for our friend, the brain.
How Much Do iOS Developers Make in 2022?

An iOS developer makes, tests, and further develops applications for Apple's iOS working framework that is in accordance with their organization's or alternately client's goals and assumptions. An iOS engineer is among the most generously compensated IT workers, and on average reported a yearly salary of $114,614 across the USA. Android has a larger market share, the iOS community has been drawing increasing numbers of users and developers in recent years. This suggests that Apple's App Store has a higher profit margin than Google's Play Store. Android is an open-source working framework, iOS is just accessible on Apple gadgets.
How NFTs Turned a Little-Known Mobile Game Developer into a Multibillion-Dollar Corporation

In 2017, Hong Kong-based mobile game developer Animoca Brands was valued at less than $6. The emergence of NFT and the belief in the prospects of this technology led to the fact that today the company is worth about $8 billion. Yat Siu's childhood was in the 1980s in Austria, where he felt disadvantaged because of his Chinese background. After dropping out of college, he founded more than a dozen companies before his first success came. In 2012, all games produced by Animoca were suddenly removed from the AppStore. Animoca had to declare bankruptcy in 2017.
7 Ways to Improve Cybersecurity when You Travel in 2022

Get a local sim card for your phone to stay connected to the local data network. Use a VPN to encrypt your data so that it can't be intercepted by third parties. Never enter sensitive information (like credit card numbers) on a public Wi-Fi connection. Use Two-Factor Authentication (like Google authentication) to keep your accounts safe. Update Antivirus and Antimalware protection before you go on a trip to an unfamiliar place. Use Google Authenticator app to help keep your account safe.
Google's New AI Creates Summaries of Your Documents in Google Docs

Google recently announced a new model for automatically generating summaries using machine learning, released in Google Docs that you can already use. The model will try to understand the whole document and generate a short summary of the piece—something some movie professionals clearly still can’t do. The model needs to achieve two things to achieve that, which you will learn in the video below! The video below is the first part of a new AI application explained weekly to your emails! Read the full article: https://www.louisbouchard.ai/gDDnTZchKec.
Web3.0 Is Not Just About Decentralization

Web3.0 is pretty much the latest iteration of the Internet, and it’s quickly becoming a huge game-changer when it comes to online presence and how we interact with one another. With that in mind, it's easy to see why you might be confused by phrases like “web2.0” — what exactly do they mean? And what exactly is the difference between these two terms? Well, let me explain this to you in a few brief sentences. Web30 refers to a set of technologies that are decentralized and autonomous, which can provide better experience through traditional systems like Google or Facebook.
Better Failure Detection in Serverless Apps

Error-handling libraries in the code are blind to Lambda specific failures, such as timeouts, wrongly configured packages, and out-of-memory failures. The only prerequisite for log-based error detection and visibility, in general, is that logs are pushed to CloudWatch (in most cases that is the default). From there on, we can do some smart pattern matching and deduction to detect failure scenarios. The ability to detect failures across all functions and connect them with specific invocations, view logs and pull X-ray traces for them significantly reduces the meantime to resolution in failure scenarios!
Implement a CDP with Ease Using mParticle's Sample Applications

Developers rarely look forward to integrating third-party systems into their projects. The learning curve to understand vendor platforms is time-consuming and diverts attention away from more interesting product initiatives. Our sample applications address this problem by helping developers understand how mParticle works on various platforms and providing production-quality, copy/paste-ready code to implement our CDP with ease.
How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
Explore the Top 5 Test Management Solutions for Banking

Quality Assurance in Banking is a tricky matter. Releasing without major bugs is not a competitive advantage, but a regulatory requirement. Not every general-purpose test management vendor fits them, so finding good software is that much harder. Let’s have a look at test management solutions that specifically advertise themselves as banking-ready and a popular tool that doesn’t. In This Article: Common and costly mistakes to avoid when picking a test management solution in banking. The landscape of test management solutions in banking. Top 5 test management solutions in banking. Banking test management solutions checklist.
The Developers' Guide to Liquid, One of the First Sidechains of Bitcoin by Blockstream

This article aims at developers and is based on a presentation I held for the Pixelmatic team. I simplified some explanations on purpose. If you are not familiar with Bitcoin, you should read my introduction to Bitcoin here:://://hackernoon.com/an-essential-introduction-to-bitcoin-for-developers> The main currency is L-BTC (Liquid Bitcoin), the result of the pegging of Bitcoin. It is managed by a static federation of 15 members, but soon dynamic. The Federation will co-sign a transaction out of their 11 of 15 multisig wallet that sends out the amount requested to one of the functionaries described anonymously.
Now Is the Time to Make Sure Web3 Doesn’t Just Become Web2 with NFTS

So far blockchain technology has had a mixed record of decentralization. All of the old-school hodlers can look at the ability of besieged Ukrainians to raise funds from around the world and rightfully pat themselves on the back. And the Russian freelance coders who've been dodging taxes by getting paid in crypto for the past five years now seem suddenly prescient as the Ruble collapses in value overnight. But the quiet and rapid adoption of blockchain to decrease currency exchange & money transfer costs and streamline supply chains has largely been implemented by banks and mainstream companies, who have not passed the savings on to customers. Even DeFi, which is decentralized and has exploded in popularity, driving new adoption, faster technology and better UX is still mainly used by crypto daytraders to trade with one another, not the mainstream world of business owners or individuals who use loans from traditional banks. As Facebook becomes Meta and big tech and big banks rapidly jump into the crypto space, it becomes important for Web3 companies that are built on decentralization to get the support they'll need to attract outside users and investment dollars before the vision of Web3 simply becomes Facebook3. Here are some key projects to consider – and some criteria to keep in mind. Whatever we invest our time, effort, money and talent into now should align with the world we want to see in 5 - 10 years... or we'll all have to wait until Web4 to get another chance at it.
Utility Is the Driving Force of NFT & Metaverse Adoption in 2022

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are indivisible and non-replicable digital representations of art. But there is a rising movement to make NFTs usable in a variety of ways. NFT staking or farming is one of the newest notions. Creators need to be one step ahead of the market to succeed in 2022, says John Defterios. There is a significant opportunity to expand on the BAYC framework in areas that many firms seem to have neglected.
How Happy Employees Lead to Happy Customers

While most businesses focus on customer satisfaction, they often overlook employee satisfaction. Studies show that highly engaged teams outperform unengaged ones by 21%. What's more, happier employees offer better service to customers. That means happier customers. Let's look at some ways to increase employee satisfaction in your business. Here are some tips to improve customer experience:
TMNT: Translation Memory and Neural Translation

Computer science has advanced far from 1950s. Machine translation systems have achieved ‘human parity’, reached translation quality comparable to human professionals. A machine would never be able to translate “przedawkowanie paracetamolu” (Polish) to American English. For these situations, a human is needs to edit the machine translation or a good Translation Memory should take care of the terminology replacement. Translation Memory (TM) is a database of translated texts curated by human translations.
One of these fonts is not like the other

Explanation: unicode charset supports extra font families, so we replace normal character '𝓪' (char code 55349) with character 'a' (char code 97). This thread with David and myself occurred in HackerNoon's official #techsupport channel. Today I learned:. One of these fonts is not like the other - that's a...
