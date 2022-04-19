MRL Replay 4-19

Melody Holt’s fallout with LaTisha Scott has led to drama with Miss Wanda. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Melody Holt and Martell Holt had a messy split. Melody accused Martell of being a serial cheater. They also discussed his longtime affair on the show as well. He now has a baby with Arionne Curry. Melody suspected Martell was cheating again while their family was in quarantine. So she filed for divorce. Weeks later she told her Instagram followers that Arionne was pregnant. To no surprise, the Holts’ contentious divorce has now turned into contentious co-parenting. And Martell has made many accusations. He also threatened to fight for full custody in court. This was something Melody challenged him to see all the way through because she is ready for a fight.

