Homespun - April 17, 2022

wcmu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article…On the Easter Sunday broadcast of “Homespun”, we’ll celebrate the season with the County Gospel...

radio.wcmu.org

Rolling Stone

Rob Halford Gets ‘Biblical’ in Upcoming Book ‘Heavy Metal Scriptures’

Click here to read the full article. Rob Halford has announced his new book that spans various facets of hard rock and heavy metal history. Biblical: Rob Halford’s Heavy Metal Scriptures, available for preorder, arrives Nov. 1 via Hachette Books. The new tome — which follows his 2020 autobiography Confess — will feature serious in-depth stories alongside more playful commentary on what the Judas Priest frontman has learned through five decades as the Metal God while giving a behind-the-scenes look at rock & roll life. Topics span tours, tattoos, riffs, riders, drugs, devil horns and more. “After my penitence with CONFESS, it’s...
Mountain Democrat

Americana legend coming to Nevada City

Cleaves’ music is rooted in country and traditional folk songs, but it is special enough to have held interest in a sea of singer/songwriters across the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. While he released a handful of recordings during the early ’90s, he gained significant notice with “No Angel Knows,” released in 1997. Joined by former Lucinda Williams guitarist Gurf Morlix, Cleaves combined his passion for folk songs, blues and traditional country music into an amalgamation of styles. Not surprisingly, the album rode high into the charts at Americana radio stations around the U.S. and Canada. The release set the tone for the rest of his career.
CBS News

Heavy metal and bluegrass guitarist John 5 on his musical obsessions

He's become one of the most acclaimed guitarists today of heavy metal — and bluegrass. John Lowery, performing under the stage name John 5, has played with Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and David Lee Roth, and recorded with Lynyrd Skynyrd. But he traces his appreciation for the guitar to watching "Hee Haw" as a kid.
Outsider.com

Willie Nelson Celebrated With Career-Spanning Vinyl Box Set

Willie Nelson fans, rejoice! A new vinyl box set that celebrates the country music icon’s 60 years in the music industry will be heading to store shelves soon. According to Rolling Stone, Vinyl Me, Please’s VMP Anthology: The Story of Willie Nelson box set will span from the singer and songwriter’s 1965 Country Willie (His Own Songs) to other masterpieces. This includes 1971 Yesterday’s Wine; 1975’s Red Headed Stranger; 1978’s Stardust; and 1982’s Always on My Mind.
Smithonian

George Harrison’s Childhood Home—an Early Beatles Rehearsal Venue—Is Now a Vacation Rental

Before he became lead guitarist of one of the most influential rock bands of all time, George Harrison lived with his family in a modest, three-bedroom house near Liverpool, England. Now, his childhood home—where an early version of the Fab Four regularly rehearsed—is getting its own time in the spotlight as a vacation rental and living museum, reports the Portsmouth Herald’s Max Sullivan.
loudersound.com

Dave Brock's space rock roundup is mind-expanding and spectacularly unhinged

Wizened space cadets of a certain age will doubtless have hazy memories of the stridently psychedelic free festival scene that erupted in Hawkwind’s illustrious wake at the end of the 70s. Diverse, anarchic and almost certainly under the influence of illegal drugs, it was a scene that casually evaded...
DoYouRemember?

Willie Nelson And ZZ Top Embark On Nostalgic New Tour

Willie Nelson is getting ready to go on tour in 2022! He recently announced dates for his annual Outlaw Music Festival and included who will be joining him for the different performances. Willie’s sons will perform with him along with ZZ Top, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell, and more. Willie...
The Independent

Olivia Harrison writes poems about late George Harrison

Olivia Harrison, widow of Beatle George Harrison and a philanthropist and film producer, has a few words of her own to share.She has written 20 original poems about her late husband for the book “Came the Lightening,” which comes out June 21. “Came the Lightening” also will include photographs and images of mementos and will have an introduction by Martin Scorsese, who directed a 2011 documentary about George Harrison.“Olivia evokes the most fleeting gestures and instants, plucked from the flow of time and memory and felt through her choice of words and the overall rhythm," Scorsese writes. "She might have done an oral history or a memoir. Instead, she composed a work of poetic autobiography.”Olivia Arias met George Harrison in the mid-1970s while she worked in the marketing department of A&M Records, which distributed Harrison's Dark Horse label. They married in 1978, a month after the birth of their son, Dhani. George Harrison died of cancer, at age 58, in 2001.
US 103.1

Brian Auger Recalls Rejecting Jimi Hendrix Twice

British rock and jazz legend Brian Auger recalled the two occasions on which he rejected the chance to work with Jimi Hendrix, saying he didn’t regret his decisions. Auger was already a well-known name on the London music scene when Hendrix arrived from the U.S. in 1966. The American’s manager, former Animals bassist Chas Chandler, wanted him to join Auger’s band Trinity, which featured singer Julie Driscoll.
Guitar World Magazine

Ann Wilson and Vince Gill duet on a spellbinding rendition of Queen’s Love of My Life

Ann Wilson has released the latest single from her upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss – a gorgeous rendition of Queen’s Love of My Life, for which she’s recruited country singer-songwriter Vince Gill. Over some swelling, cinematic soundscapes, the track’s opening exchanges are dominated by Wilson’s emotive vocals...
Classic Rock Q107

60 Years Ago: Bob Dylan’s Remarkable Career Quietly Begins

In 1962, Bob Dylan wasn't exactly what people expected the world's next musical sensation to look like. At the time, the boyish, scrappy-looking folk singer was crashing on various couches in New York's Greenwich Village and performing short acoustic sets in the neighborhood's coffee houses. Some were intrigued by the drifter who had arrived in the city with no real credible story as to where he'd come from and why. Others assumed he'd move on just as quickly as he came.
Stereogum

Julia Holter, Harper Simon, & Meditations On Crime – “Heloise” (Feat. Geologist)

Meditations On Crime is a new collaborative project. The project’s debut single is a team-up between Julia Holter and and Harper Simon (aka the son of Paul Simon and Peggy Harper). “Heloise” features lyrics by Holter and Simon, who also produced the track. In a nice touch, Animal Collective’s Geologist did the music to “Heloise,” which has artwork by photographer Jessica Craig-Martin.
Variety

Preparing for Heaven’s Door: Why Selling Song Catalogs Is Savvy Estate Planning for Bob Dylan, Neil Young and More

Click here to read the full article. Some 57 years ago, Bob Dylan famously enraged folk purists by strapping on an electric guitar and performing with a rock band. What might those purists might have said upon learning that he’d sold his precious song catalog — including such timeless, era-defining classics as “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Masters of War,” “Mr. Tambourine Man,” “Hurricane” and “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” — to a multinational conglomerate for nearly $400 million? On a purely emotional level, selling one’s songs can seem uncomfortably close to selling one’s soul: After all, what is a song if not...
Outsider.com

On This Day: Marty Robbins Records One of the Greatest ‘Western’ Albums of All Time in 1959

“We got both kinds, we got Country and Western.” If you’ve seen the 1980 movie The Blues Brothers (and if you haven’t, you should), you’re probably familiar with this old joke as Jake and Elwood Blues walk into a honky-tonk and ask the barkeep what kind of live music they usually have. And while it was a joke in the 1980s—and even now—back in 1959, “Western” music was alive and well when Marty Robbins recorded Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs. Marty recorded the epic cowboy album at the Bradley Film & Recording Studio in Nashville 63 years ago on April 7, 1959.
NPR

Watch a video for Elizabeth King's new gospel soul song, 'I Got A Love'

Drawing on the songs and sound of '70s sacred soul and gospel label D-Vine Spirituals Records, for which she recorded, Elizabeth King is releasing a new album, I Got a Love, out June 24 on Bible & Tire Recording Co. (an imprint of Fat Possum). The album was produced by Bible & Tire founder Bruce Watson and backed by his Sacred Soul Sound Section, led by guitarist Will Sexton.
Stereogum

Steve Albini, Damon Krukowski Write About Touring Amid A Pandemic People Are Pretending Is Over

Touring is back in full swing, but artists have been consistently forced to cancel dates as they or someone in their party test positive for COVID. Pandemic concerns were a big factor in the article we published earlier this month about why musicians are expected to miserable on tour just to break even. Pitchfork recently published one about musicians begging fans to mask up at concerts. Two voices that have emerged on social media talking about the realities of touring in this time are Steve Albini and Damon Krukowski.
loudersound.com

The Robin confirms commitment to live prog music

Popular live music venue The Robin, situated in Bilston, has reaffirmed its commitment to live progressive music to Prog Magazine, following the recent postponement of a Franck Carducci show and the cancellation of the upcoming A Brave New Day event featuring Cyan, Omega Point among others. "The Robin has a...
Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
Outsider.com

John Fogerty, Dom Flemons, and More Lend Their Voices to ‘Americana Railroad’

Not long ago, I found myself thinking about the shocking lack of train songs in modern music. There was a time when the shining metal rails served as muses to songwriters of all stripes. Whether it was blues, rock, folk, or country music, trains were a near-constant subject. It seems that I wasn’t the only one who was longing for the good old days of songs about trains, riding the rails, and dodging the bulls. Recently, producers Carla Olson and Saul Davis put together Americana Railroad, a compilation that celebrates the long tradition of railroad songs in American music.
