ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Deadline to file taxes ends April 18

By Deidra Brisco
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LodBq_0fDUlWH800

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began accepting 2021 tax returns in January and while Tax Day is normally April 15, Monday marks the third consecutive year the IRS has extended the filing date for tax returns.

Requesting an extension would allow six more months to get tax filing done, however, tax experts said an extension of time to file is not an extension of time to pay.

“An extension gives more time to file a return, it doesn’t give us more time to pay. When we file an extension we can make a payment with that or we can choose not to. The extension is good until October so you have more time to get all you documents together,” said Liberty Tax specialist, Kimberly Butler.

People who don’t pay will be penalized each month. These penalties are for people who owe, not for ones due a return. While many are focused on the amount they may receive, tax experts say it’s less about the refund and more about protecting your good name.

“Anything that is inaccurate or incorrect you’re the one that’s responsible for it at the end of the day. If you went somewhere and they did your taxes wrong and you owe you’re still liable for it. You still have to have that general knowledge about your tax account so that you can correct these things and overcome those barriers because we know that these things effect your credit, affects if you want to buy an house or even get a car,” said Butler.

For those who can’t file in person, you can file online by looking up your preferred tax company and filling out your tax filing or extension through their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Four wanted for robbing Jackson Family Dollar

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify four people wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Police said the armed robbery happened around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at the Family Dollar store on Terry Road. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man faces felony charges in Hinds County jail contraband bust

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison man faces felony charges for allegedly throwing contraband over the fence of the Raymond Detention Center and running from deputies on Thursday, April 14. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said a deputy noticed a grey Dodge Challenger near the fence of the facility. The deputy recognized the car […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

49 arrested in MET operation in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and other agencies arrested 49 suspects during a Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) operation in Jackson. The operation happened April 8-10. Officials said there was an emphasis on the Capitol Complex Improvement District. “This operation is a major loss for criminals in Jackson, but […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Jackson, MS
Business
City
Jackson, MS
BGR.com

Experts say this tax deduction could get you flagged for an IRS audit

At this point, there’s not much time left to complete your federal income tax return and file it for tax year 2021. The deadline, in fact, is just a little over a week away. April 18 of this year is when everyone’s federal tax return is supposed to be received by the IRS. But even though that day is fast approaching, rushing to complete your return is the last thing you want to do, raising the chance of a sloppy mistake — or worse.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Filing#Tax Return#Tax Day#Liberty Tax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

Tax Refund Delays: Reasons Why Your IRS Money Hasn't Arrived Yet

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Filing your tax return electronically with direct deposit is the best way to get a quick tax refund. The IRS contends that those taxpayers who do will receive their refunds in about 21 days. If you've filed your return, and it's been longer than three weeks with no refund, there could be a problem or you may have included a form in your return that requires extra processing.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Can tax refunds be deposited on a Sunday?

Monday marks the deadline to get your taxes filed with the IRS for 2021, and many want to know when to expect a refund. Many have already filed and want to know if they can see their refund deposited over the weekend. When you receive a refund depends on when...
INCOME TAX
KING-5

Your tax refund may be coming late this year. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — As Tax Day approaches, the IRS is reminding filers about the most common reasons for why it may take longer than expected to get their refunds. The IRS has repeatedly said most federal refunds are issued within three weeks for those who file electronically and choose direct deposit.
INCOME TAX
CNET

No Tax Refund in Your Bank Account Yet? How to Track It Down

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you got your US taxes filed ahead of Tax Day, your next step is getting your refund money. However, if it's been more than three weeks since you submitted your tax return to the IRS and there's still no sign of your refund, it's time to start tracking it down. Tax refunds generally arrive within 21 days -- if no errors are found -- for those who file electronically and have set up direct deposit. If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you only have three days left until the tax deadline day of April 18, 2022. (That's also the last day ever to file for any of the $1.5 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from 2018.)
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

Amending Your Income Tax Return

Once you have dropped your original income tax return in the mailbox or sent it off electronically, you can no longer change that return. (One exception: If your e-filed tax return is rejected, you can make changes before sending it in again.) Our TurboTax Live experts look out for you....
INCOME TAX
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy