ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

J&J suspends COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast

By TOM MURPHY
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrmzy_0fDUkHO600
Johnson & Johnson-COVID-19 Vaccine FILE - The Johnson & Johnson logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 12, 2021. Johnson & Johnson is suspending sales forecasts for its COVID-19 vaccine only a few months after saying the shot could bring in as much as $3.5 billion this year. The health care giant said Tuesday, April 19, 2022, that a supply surplus and demand uncertainty prompted the move. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file) (Richard Drew)

Johnson & Johnson is suspending sales forecasts for its COVID-19 vaccine only a few months after saying the shot could bring in as much as $3.5 billion this year.

A global supply surplus and uncertainty about future demand — fueled in part by vaccine hesitancy in some developing markets — prompted the change, J&J said Tuesday. The company also reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit and announced a dividend increase.

J&J’s one-shot vaccine brought in $457 million in global sales during the first quarter, while the company's pharmaceutical sales as a whole totaled nearly $13 billion.

The vaccine registered only $75 million in sales in the U.S., or about 25% less than what it rang up after debuting in last year’s first quarter.

J&J has said it doesn’t intend to profit from the vaccine. But it said in January that the shot could bring in between $3 billion and $3.5 billion in sales this year, as countries continue to fight variants of the virus.

Demand for initial vaccine doses and booster shots has slowed since shots from J&J, Pfizer and Moderna entered the U.S. market last year. More than 82% of the U.S. population age 5 and older has already received at least one vaccination dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Options from Pfizer and Moderna also have been much more commonly used in the United States.

U.S. regulators also have said that most Americans should receive the Pfizer or Moderna shots instead of J&J’s version due to a rare blood clotting problem tied to the shot.

Vaccine sales are a small part of the total revenue picture for Johnson & Johnson. The company also sells medical devices, consumer health products like Band-Aids and a range of pharmaceuticals. That includes the cancer treatment Darzalex, which brought in $1.86 billion in the quarter.

Overall, J&J's profit fell 17% to $5.15 billion in the first quarter, as research and development costs and other expenses climbed. Adjusted earnings came to $2.67 per share, as total revenue grew 5% to $23.4 billion.

Analysts expected, on average, earnings of $2.58 per share on $23.62 billion in revenue.

J&J said Tuesday that it now expects 2022 adjusted earnings of $10.15 to $10.35 per share, a drop from its previous forecast that company officials attributed to foreign currency rate changes.

Wall Street expects, on average, earnings of $10.55 per share.

Separately, the company said Tuesday that it was raising the quarterly dividend it pays shareholders by 7 cents to $1.13 per share. That will hike the annual payout to $4.52 per share from $4.24.

Shares of New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson, which is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, climbed 3% to $183.03 in late-morning trading.

The Dow was up around 1%.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thpmurphy

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
Boston

Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall

Moderna and its rival Pfizer both are testing what scientists call “bivalent” shots. Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine its original vaccine with protection against the omicron variant. On Tuesday, it reported a preliminary hint that such an approach might work. Today’s...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pharmaceuticals#J J#Americans
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines aren’t the same; study finds antibody differences

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have proven highly effective at priming our immune systems to fight the pandemic coronavirus—preventing substantial amounts of infection, severe disease, and death throughout several waves of variants. But despite their similar design and efficacy, the two vaccines are not exactly the same—and our immune systems don't respond to them in the same way.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
MedicineNet.com

Does the Moderna Vaccine Best the Pfizer Shot?

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may have some slight advantages over the Pfizer shot, new research suggests. For the study, researchers tracked antibody levels in 234 people for 10 months after they received either the two-dose Pfizer (114 people) or Moderna (114 people) mRNA vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (6 people) shot, which uses a different mechanism to protect against infection.
INDUSTRY
WMUR.com

Moderna says its low-dose COVID-19 vaccine works for children under 6

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers the company announced Wednesday — and if regulators agree, it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer. Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

One Vaccine Against All Coronavirus Variants? Pfizer To Release a Pan-Variant COVID-19 Vaccine Before 2023

The ever-ambitious Pfizer has declared its intentions to develop a COVID-19 vaccine that would be effective against all known novel coronavirus variants by the end of 2022. New variants of the COVID-19-causing virus have been emerging at an alarming rate. For instance, the new XE and BA.2 coronavirus have caused a lot of uncertainty and worry, as people struggle to grapple with their spread. And what the world ideally needs at a time like this is a vaccine that can battle all of these variants.
SCIENCE
Health

Moderna Is Developing 2 New Vaccines—And 1 Could Protect Against the Common Cold

Fact checked on April 15, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. Biotechnology company Moderna is expanding its mRNA technology. The makers of the Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine are now working on two more vaccines: one to protect against SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV); and another for the four endemic human coronaviruses, which can cause the common cold.
INDUSTRY
AFP

WHO 'strongly recommends' Pfizer's Covid pill

The World Health Organization said Friday it "strongly recommended" Pfizer's Covid-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid for patients with milder forms of the disease who were still at a high risk of hospitalisation. The WHO's experts also declined to give an opinion for patients with severe forms of the disease, due to a lack of data.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Third Covid-19 vaccine dose offers ‘prolonged immune response’ – UK-wide study

A UK-wide study has found a prolonged immune response from third doses of Covid-19 vaccines.The Cov-Boost study, led by the University Hospital Southampton (UHS), compared immune responses to seven vaccines used as a booster 28 days after participants had received two initial doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines.The latest findings, published online in the Journal of Infection, show “strong immune responses” are still seen 84 days after third jabs, with five of the Covid-19 vaccines currently approved for use in the UK (AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen and Novavax vaccines).Of these vaccines, only three – Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Moderna seeks regulatory nod for COVID vaccine in very young children, and WHO reports second straight week with cases rising globally

Moderna Inc. will seek an emergency-use authorization from regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere for its COVID-19 vaccine in babies, toddlers and preschoolers, after a late-stage trial found it produced virus-fighting antibodies that were just as strong as in young adults. If regulators give it the go-ahead, young children...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
61K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy