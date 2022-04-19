ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Activity in area of Macon Hwy and Milledge Ave.

Athens, Georgia
 2 days ago

ACCPD advising of police activity in the area of Macon Hwy and Milledge Ave. Police are searching for suspect, David Parks, black male with short, black hair, wearing a white and black spotted shirt, gray shorts, and black Nikes. If seen do NOT approach, call 911.

