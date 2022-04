(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Cackle, giggle, snicker, chuckle—however you like to laugh, these comedians will have you cracking up. Settle in for an evening of side-splitting comedy during SOPAC’s monthly Laughs in the Loft stand-up series. Hosted by local comedian Joe Larson, each show features several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. Laughs in the Loft is held every first Wednesday of the month. The next performance is Wednesday, May 4 at 7:30pm. The lineup includes Emma Willmann, Ryan Reiss, Liz Glazer, and Howie Dewey. Tickets are $20.

