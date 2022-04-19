ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Associate Head Coach Mark Strobel Resigns From UW Men’s Hockey Program

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociate head coach Mark Strobel has resigned from his position with the Wisconsin men’s hockey program after...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Local high school hockey players taken in NA3HL Draft

(ABC 6 News) -- It's the start of a new chapter for a few local hockey players. Three southeast Minnesota high schoolers were selected in the NA3HL Draft Wednesday. Dodge county's Brendon Wolesky, Lourdes' Matthew Mahoney and Mayo's Javan Hodge all finding themselves on new teams during the day. Wolesky...
ROCHESTER, MN
WDIO-TV

UMD men's hockey to open 2022-2023 season hosting Arizona State Oct. 1st

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey team released their 2022-2023 schedule on Wednesday. The Bulldogs will host a brand new opponent in Arizona State University for their season opening series October 1st and 2nd. UMD will open road play at Minnesota State University, Mankato October 14th-15th. The next...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Former Bulldog Ben Almquist transfers to Alaska Anchorage men's hockey

Former University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey forward Ben Almquist has found a new home. Coming out of the transfer portal, the junior this season is taking his talents to the University of Alaska Anchorage. Seawolf men's hockey is being reinstated for the 2022-2023 season after the program was...
KEYC

HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. Mankato East

Minnesota State star goaltender and Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay accepted a six-month suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency for a violation of its drug policy. Maverick Hockey Round Up: Part 1. Updated: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT. KEYC Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Channel 3000

Badgers offer Pewaukee sophomore Nick Janowski

Greg Gard and Wisconsin men’s basketball officially offered Pewaukee star sophomore Nick Janowski Monday morning during Janowski’s official recruiting visit, Janowski announced on social media Monday afternoon. Janowski is a 6-foot-4 sharpshooting combo guard and has been part of a dominant Pewaukee program that has won back-to-back Division...
PEWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Granato
CBS Minnesota

‘A True Basketball State’: Big Ten Men’s, Women’s Tournaments Coming To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Big Ten will bring its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to Minneapolis in the coming years, the conference announced Wednesday. Target Center will host the women’s tournament in 2023, and the year after both tournaments will be played there. “After this year’s sold-out NCAA Women’s Final Four, hosting the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2023, and the Big Ten men’s and women’s tournaments in 2024 will continue to fuel Minnesota’s reputation as a true basketball state,” Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw said in a release. Both tournaments were most recently held in Indianapolis. Here are the schedules for the tournaments in Minneapolis: – 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: March 1-5 – 2024 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: March 6-10 – 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: March 13-17 The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, who play in the Big Ten, have never won either tournament. This season, each team lost its first matchup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

Superior standout pitcher Haley Zembo commits to Winona softball

Superior junior pitcher Haley Zembo announced on Twitter she has verbally committed to play softball for Winona State University. A sophomore last season, she threw 130 strikeouts earning a .78 ERA helping the Spartans to a 21-2 overall record. In their only game so far this season Zembo pitched Superior...
WINONA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy