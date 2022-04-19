ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County Reports a Total of 447 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 7 Deaths, Including 149 Probable Cases and 88 New Cases within 14 days of Specimen Collection Date

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 12:00 pm April 18, 2022, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 447 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 298 confirmed cases, and 149 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 480,573 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of...

