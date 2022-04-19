Sporting Kansas City signs Google Fiber as sponsor

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Google Fiber launched high speed fiber internet service Thursday in the metro. Homeowners and business owners in West Des Moines can choose between 1 gig service or the new 2 gig service with up to 2000 Mbps. Crews have been laying down fiber all around West Des Moines starting in […]
A Google Fiber location in Kansas City, MO voted to unionize under Alphabet's Workers Union Friday, after votes were counted and approved by the U.S. Labor Board. The milestone vote represents the first location to unionize with bargaining rights under Alphabet's nascent worker's union, which formed a year ago. It...
(TNS) — A Google affiliate wants to offer its fiber-optic based Internet service in Colorado Springs next year if the company can reach an agreement with Colorado Springs Utilities to lease its planned network. Google Fiber, owned by Google parent Alphabet, would become the second tenant on Utilities' planned...
Google Fiber contractors in Missouri have unionized. On Friday, they signed up with the Alphabet Workers Union, the umbrella union representing employees of Google's parent company, and they'll be the first AWU unit to bargain for a contract. The 10 workers who unionized work for BDS Connected Solutions, a staffing...
