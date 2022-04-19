ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple employees at NYC store seek to unionize

Retail Apple employees at a New York City...

Fortune

No ‘union,’ ‘living wage,’ or ‘restrooms’: A planned Amazon internal app could ban words in employee chats

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amazon could ban workers from using words like "union" and "living wage" on a planned internal employee messaging app, a revelation likely to increase tensions just as workers at one company warehouse on Staten Island voted to unionize.
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
Inc.com

Leaked Documents: Amazon to Ban "Slave," "Living Wage," and "Unfair"

There are two ways to get your employees to have happy internal chat groups. The first is obvious: Make your workplace a fair and happy place, where employees naturally speak positively about their working conditions. The second is to block negative or pro-union words from the employee chat. Say something...
ABC News

Judge rules Amazon must reinstate fired warehouse worker

A judge has ruled Amazon must reinstate a former warehouse employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic, saying the company “unlawfully” terminated the worker who led a protest calling for Amazon to do more to protect employees against COVID-19. The dispute involving Gerald Bryson,...
Mashed

Why Starbucks Workers Are Furious Over Its CEO's Latest Comments

The unionization effort within Starbucks has gradually picked up some impressive steam. According to CNN, 17 Starbucks locations across the country have joined the company's worker's union and 100 more stores have so far signed up to vote on joining the union. While this effort looks to be gaining momentum, the overall percentage of stores and employees interested in joining this worker's movement in the big picture looks much smaller. Out of the 235,000 workers that Starbucks employs throughout America, only 1,000 have joined the union.
Reuters

Verizon raises minimum wage to $20 an hour for U.S employees

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) said on Monday it would raise the minimum wage of its new and existing customer service, retail and inside sales employees to $20 an hour amid a tight labor market and rising inflation. In recent months, U.S. retailer Walmart...
CNBC

Apple workers at New York's Grand Central store take steps to unionize

Apple retail workers at the company's Grand Central Terminal store in Manhattan have begun the process of unionizing, according to a website created by organizers, which have dubbed themselves Fruit Stand Workers United. Employees are seeking to be represented by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union,...
The Verge

Amazon workers say they weren’t all alerted as smoke spread through a warehouse

Amazon workers claim they weren’t all properly alerted as what they thought was smoke filled the third floor at a Bessemer, Alabama warehouse on Friday, according to a report from the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) (via Input). While workers on the third floor were told to clock out, go on unpaid voluntary time off (VTO), and evacuate, employees on the other floors were allegedly left to continue working as an unidentified vapor spread throughout the facility. The “smoke” was later found to be vaporized oil from a malfunctioning compressor.
Daily Mail

Amazon is forced to reinstate Staten Island warehouse worker who led unionization efforts and was 'unlawfully' fired when he led a protest over safety conditions during the early days of the pandemic

A judge ruled in favor of reinstating a former Amazon employee who was fired after leading a protest over Covid safety concerns at a Staten Island warehouse during the beginning of the pandemic. On Monday, administrative law judge Benjamin Green ordered that Amazon offer Gerald Bryson his job back, as...
UPI News

Seattle Starbucks store votes to unionize as movement grows

March 23 (UPI) -- Employees at a Starbucks store in Seattle voted to unionize, giving the fledgling effort to organize one of its highest-profile victories in the coffee establishment's hometown. Before the unanimous vote at the Seattle store, five stores in the Buffalo, N.Y., area and another one in Mesa,...
