Marvel has made Universe X #6 available for free and Moon Knight fans are overjoyed. A lot of people really enjoy how Marvel Studios brought the character's look to life. Alex Ross, Jim Krueger, Dougie Braithwaite, Bill Reinhold, Laura Depuy, Pete Pantazis, Todd Klein, Mike Racist, Mike Marts all have something to do with that as they worked on the alternate take. On the cover to the issue, fans see a very similar version of Marc Spector. Ross's painterly impulses come through here fully as the mummy motif becomes more than just a theme and literal text through the bandages. Moon Knight on Disney+ takes it a step further by adding Khonshu's mystic summoning to these bandages. Head writer Jeremy Slater talked about working this costume into their pitch for the character on social media recently. Kevin Feige loved the idea and pushed them to go even further than they had anticipated.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO