Future Details Relationship With Kanye West, Not Always Getting Writing Credit

By Cole Blake
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture says that he's much better friends with Kanye West than people realize, because he doesn't post everything on social media. The executive producer of Donda 2 discussed his relationship with West during a new cover story for GQ, in which the outlet labels him the "best rapper alive."...

After Kanye West Bought That House Next Door To Kim Kardashian, Things Seem To Have Taken A Turn

Some interesting developments have come out of the divorce drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the past year. Many of these relate directly to West, who’s made co-parenting-related claims against Kardashian and even declared “civil war'' on her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. One of the most surprising developments, though, arose last December when it was reported that West bought a house across the street from his ex. But now, months later, the rapper’s plans seem to have taken a turn.
After Ending Social Media Feud With Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson, Kanye West May Be Seeking Help

A back-and-forth on social media played out in recent weeks between one former Hollywood couple. Kanye West made it abundantly clear that Kim Kardashian’s TikTok rules and co-parenting restrictions were not appreciated, which led to his ex-wife clapping back at him for the first time publicly on her own Instagram. It only got trickier when Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson got swept in the mix (i.e. that "Eazy" diss track), along with other celebs like Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi, and Trevor Noah – prompting Instagram to temporarily suspend the rapper and the Grammys to pull his performance over the “concerning” behavior. Then, and only then, did a report surface that West was officially ending the feud. And it would seem the 44-year-old may be seeking help in the wake of his public comments.
Kanye West
Kanye
Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
Chaney Jones Congratulates Kanye West on His Grammy Wins: 'So Proud'

Chaney Jones is celebrating Kanye West's success at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The 44-year-old rapper was nominated for five Grammys this year, four of which were for his work on his tenth studio album, Donda. On Sunday night, West won for melodic rap performance and best rap song at the Las Vegas awards show, and his rumored model girlfriend, 24, shouted out the latter accomplishment on her Instagram Story.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Spotted Together at Saint’s Soccer Match

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were seen together supporting their son Saint during his soccer match in Los Angeles over the weekend. Even as the two finalize certain aspects of their divorce, such as a custody agreement, Kim and Ye appear to be trying to make the co-parenting arrangement work. Footage obtained by TMZ showed them keeping a distance between each other, but they appeared, at least, to be on speaking terms.
Kardashian fans spot Kris Jenner ‘arguing’ with Kim’s ex Kanye West in the background of Kylie’s video for newborn son

KRIS Jenner appeared to be arguing with her ex son-in-law Kanye West at Kardashian family birthday party, eagle-eyed fans have claimed. Fans spotted the tense interaction in a video from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi's fourth birthday party. The makeup mogul shared intimate footage highlighting her pregnancy journey...
LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
Kanye West: Rapper ”Missing” Following Split From Kim Kardashian

It was a feeling of sadness that washed over Kanye West after the judge granted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian single status. Indeed, after the latter filed for divorce, the rapper did the impossible to win her back. Small gifts, posts on his social accounts, etc. All these attempts ended in...
Kanye West's Ex-Bodyguard Calls Pete Davidson Threats "Social Media Drama"

A bodyguard who only worked for Kanye West for two weeks six years ago is milking his time with the billionaire rapper. Steve Stanulis was able to get upfront and personal with West back in 2016 when the former New York police officer was hired to protect the rapper, and now, he is reportedly working on a documentary titled 15 Days with Kanye.
North West, 8, Sings ‘Encanto’s ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ In Epic New Video: Watch

North West and her friend transformed into all of the characters from ‘Encanto’ and gave an in-car performance of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno.’. Kim Kardashian posted proof that her 8-year-old daughter North West may have a future in show business! She and her friend Ryan Romulus dramatically reenacted Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The duo performed nearly the whole number with choreography and tons of energy. North took Pepa’s part while North sang as Felix and then as the song went on, the two switched off on parts. “North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it’s still stuck in my head lol,” Kardashian, 41, captioned.
Kanye Told Kim K ‘He’s Going Away to Get Help’ and Will No Longer Harass Her and Pete, According to Page Six Source

Kanye West is attempting to right his wrongs. According to Page Six, the 44-year-old artist has informed Kim Kardashian of his plans to “go away to get help,” following a series of concerning and questionable antics. Insiders say Ye has also agreed to stop targeting his estranged wife on social media, and will no longer cyberbully her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
