Future Details Relationship With Kanye West, Not Always Getting Writing Credit

A back-and-forth on social media played out in recent weeks between one former Hollywood couple. Kanye West made it abundantly clear that Kim Kardashian’s TikTok rules and co-parenting restrictions were not appreciated, which led to his ex-wife clapping back at him for the first time publicly on her own Instagram. It only got trickier when Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson got swept in the mix (i.e. that "Eazy" diss track), along with other celebs like Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi, and Trevor Noah – prompting Instagram to temporarily suspend the rapper and the Grammys to pull his performance over the “concerning” behavior. Then, and only then, did a report surface that West was officially ending the feud. And it would seem the 44-year-old may be seeking help in the wake of his public comments.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO