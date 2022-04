The Pittsburgh Steelers have options with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but if it comes down to it, these two players can't be passed up. Not only would the Steelers get an instant starter, but someone who carries superstar talent and potential into the NFL. Year one would have a significant impact and anything after that could lead to one of the best at their position moving forward.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO