This isn't what you want to see from the Stars in the final handful of games to finish off the regular season. What was supposed to be a prime opportunity (and a great test, no less) to solidify their spot in the postseason and prove they deserve to be in it hasn't gone the way they'd hoped. With their 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, they've dropped two in a row with one game left on their three-game trip, and it's against the Pacific Division-leading Calgary Flames.

DALLAS, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO